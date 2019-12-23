advertisement

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Many people postpone when it comes to buying gifts to put under their Christmas trees.

The same applies to the trees themselves.

We stopped today at Beisel’s Christmas Tree Hill near Lehighton.

advertisement

Although Christmas is only two days away, there is still a good selection here.

Many families were looking for the perfect tree.

“I care for people and I am now with my grandchildren and I bake a lot for different people and it’s just the time goes by really fast Thanksgiving came late this year so we really miss a whole week,” said Priscilla Reich, Danielsville

That family eventually took a nice Concolor Fir home.

They say they picked it because they are strong branches that are great for heavy ornaments and because the house smells of oranges.

40,829470

-75.747611

advertisement