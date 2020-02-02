advertisement

We’ve been very generous lately to get an episode of Season 8’s Last Man Standing, and the good news is now here: It continues! There are still a number of great stories and we have more news about them!

After the February 6 episode titled “Girls Rock,” we know that two more installments are in the works. One comes on February 13th and another on February 20th. That means on February 20th we drove for more than one and a half months without a single break! Isn’t it worth celebrating?

Let’s start with a few details about the episode “Break Out the Campaign” from February 13th, because it should feel more current:

Vanessa turns to Mike and Carol for advice on their campaign. Kyle is concerned when Ed presents him with an expensive watch in LAST MAN STANDING’s brand new “Break Out the Campaign” episode, which airs on Thursday February 13th. 8: 00-8: 30 a.m. (ET / PT) on FOX. (LMS-810) (TV-PG D, L)

Similar to The Conners, Last Man Standing will plunge into the election season when the peak season really gets going. This episode should prove to be a great opportunity to see some of them through the lens of the show – but we know we don’t expect Last Man Standing to dive head first into partisan politics. They have always tried to skewer both sides of the aisle and we see that nothing changes.

After this episode, the February 20 episode “Baked Sale” could be one of the funniest of the season. Why? We have created an excellent foundation right from the start as Mike has a pretty brilliant idea of ​​helping Jen sell baked goods. Let’s just say it’s a case of nibbles:

Mike’s offer to help Jen sell her school’s bakery goes up in flames when he suggests that she set up camp outside of Buds Buds. Meanwhile, Kyle finds improbable advice from Joe (guest star Jay Leno) to sign up for LAST MAN STANDING’s brand new episode “Baked Sale”, which takes place on Thursday, February 20 (8:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ) is broadcast ET / PT) on FOX. (LMS-811) (TV-14 L)

The good news for Jen is: We are seeing your sales soar with this idea! But will the supply match demand? (Let’s just hope that nobody tries to improve any of their product …)

