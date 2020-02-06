advertisement

We have more exciting news from Last Man Standing today, and this time it has to happen to someone sitting on the director’s chair!

In a new post on Instagram, series star Amanda Fuller (Kristin) confirmed that she is hosting an episode of the Fox sitcom this week. This is the first chance she had to use for prime time television for such an appearance. It’s an exciting opportunity, and considering that she recently welcomed a baby, it is all the more impressive that she is now accepting it. It’s a chance to improve another craft while working with a number of people she loves and knows quite well.

Managing episodes is an opportunity for actors who are part of long-standing shows, mainly because they develop such an intimate knowledge of the set and how certain aspects work. (You are often encouraged to give it a try.) This is also something we’ve seen last man standing star Tim Allen a couple of times. (We saw it on several other shows like Fuller House recently, which were directed by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Dave Coulier.) It’s a challenging show, especially for sitcoms, as you still have to be in the front of one Listening to live audiences while leading the crew can make up for a lot. Regardless of the difficulty, the end result must be infinitely rewarding and fun to think about.

advertisement

In the end we are happy that Fuller gets this opportunity! Given where Last Man Standing is currently being produced, we would not expect its episode to be seen until a little later in the year. We’ll learn more about it in due course.

There is now another new episode that will air on Fox this evening at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. If you would like to find out more, go to the link here.

What would you like to see when Amanda Fuller stages the eighth season of Last Man Standing?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! In the meantime, remember to stay in the event you want more series news. (Photo: Fuchs.)

advertisement