A popular Indian restaurant will close tomorrow after more than three decades of business in a Derbyshire town.

Specializing in Balti dishes and mixed grills, Shah Jahan has been feeding curry lovers at Awsworth Road, Ilkeston for over 32 years.

The family business was founded by Abdul Aziz, who passed the restaurant on to his three sons who have run the restaurant since the mid-1990s.

But in September, Shanny, Saff and Asif decided it was time to sell because they wanted to spend more time with their families.

Shanny said: “As a family, we have been running the restaurant for 32 years and we are very sad to leave.

“We would like to thank all of our customers for their support and for allowing us to continue operating for many years.

“We have had the best memories and we have made friends over the years in Ilkeston, we have seen generations growing up in restaurants.

The three brothers who own Shah Jahan, (from left to right) Saff, Shanny and Asif

“But it’s time to move on – spend more time with our families and enjoy life.

“We are expecting a very busy weekend because everyone wants to have their last curry.”

There was a wave of affection when the closure was announced, with dozens of customers sharing their fond memories.

The restaurant currently has a TripAdvisor rating of 4/5, with over 60pc rating it as “excellent”.

Luke Webber clearly agreed with the critics, stating that the food was “always exceptional”.

He said: “We will miss him very much, he has been coming here for over 15 years and has never had a bad meal, the food has always been exceptional! Good luck to all of you and fully understand that family is always a priority. “

While Dawn Hunter went further and hailed Shah Jahan as his favorite curry house in the country.

She said, “Shah Jahan is the best, has visited many restaurants across the UK, but they are by far the best.

