Tom Hooper’s film music “Cats”, Sylvester Stallone’s “Rambo: Last Blood” and Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Family Funeral” topped this year’s nominees list for the worst films and performances of 2019, and received eight nominations each.

Other “winners” on this year’s list are the remake of “Hellboy” with David Harbor, John Travolta in the thriller “The Fanatic” and the period drama “Zeroville” staged by James Franco.

The raids are now in their 40th year and the group typically announces its nominations one day before the Oscar nominations. As the Academy Awards went back to the earliest ever, the raids that just announced the list of nominees were also pushed back. The award ceremony for the winners will be announced at a later date.

This year, the organization accompanied their nominees with a video sketch that you can see above. The video introduces a belligerent “password” game show from the 1970s in which the nominees in the top three categories were unveiled.

The five nominees for Worst Picture are “Cats”, “The Fanatic”, “A Madea Family Funeral”, “Rambo: Last Blood” and “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”, a horror film with Hilary Duff, for which a nomination was also awarded became worst actress. “A Madea Family Funeral” is the 12th and supposedly the last Madea film that Perry will make.

The group also recognized Anne Hathaway for her performance as the worst actress in “The Hustle” and “Serenity” alongside Matthew McConaughey, who was also nominated for the worst actor.

A real Oscar nominee has managed to get an award from the raids. “Joker” was nominated for the Golden Raspberry this year in a brand new category of the group, the “Worst Ruthless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property”.

Finally, the group presented the Redeemer Award to actors who had proven themselves capable after a few previous duds, including Adam Sandler for “Uncut Gems”, Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite Is My Name”, Keanu Reeves for “Toy Story 4” and John Wick 3, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers and Will Smith for Aladdin.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 40th annual raid:

BAD PICTURE

“Cats”

“The Fanatic”

“The Visitation of Sharon Tate”

“A funeral for the Madea family”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

The worst actor

James Franco / “Zeroville”

David Harbor / “Hellboy” (2019)

Matthew McConaughey / “Serenity”

Sylvester Stallone / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta / “The Fanatic” & “Trading Paint”

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / “Sharon Tate’s Haunt”

Anne Hathaway / “The Hustle” & “Serenity”

Francesca Hayward / cats

Tyler Perry (as Medea) A family funeral from Madea

Rebel Wilson / The Hustle

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain / “Dark Phoenix”

Cassi Davis / “A funeral for the Madea family”

Judi Dench / “Cats”

Fenessa Pineda / “Rambo: First Blood”

Rebel Wilson / “Cats”

Worst supporting actor

James Corden / “Cats”

Tyler Perry / “A Family Funeral from Madea” (as “Joe”)

Tyler Perry / “A Family Funeral from Madea” (as “Uncle Heathrow”)

Seth Rogan / “Zeroville”

Bruce Willis / “Glass”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Two half cat / half human hair balls / “cats”

Jason Derulo & his CGI neutral “Bulge” / “Cats”

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry) / “A Madea Family Funeral”

Sylvester Stallone & his passed out anger / “Rambo: Last Blood”

John Travolta & every script he accepts

The worst director

Fred Durst / “The Fanatic”

James Franco / “Zeroville”

Adrian Grunberg / “Rambo: Last Blood”

Tom Hooper / “Cats”

Neil Marshall / “Hellboy” (2019)

BAD SCREENPLAY

“Cats” / screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” / Written by Danial Farrands

“Hellboy” (2019) screenplay by Andrew Cosby

“A Madea Family Funeral” / Written by Tyler Perry

“Rambo: Last Blood” / screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone

Worst remake, rip off or sequence

“Dark phoenix”

“Godzilla, King of the Monsters”

“Hellboy (2019)”

“A funeral for the Madea family”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST VIOLATION ON HUMAN LIFE AND PUBLIC PROPERTY (New category for 2019)

“Pulled over concrete”

“The Visitation of Sharon Tate”

“Hellboy (2019)”

“Joker”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / “Dolemite is my name”

Keanu Reeves / “John Wick 3” & “Toy Story 4”

Adam Sandler / “Uncut Gems”

Jennifer Lopez / “Hustlers”

Will Smith / “Aladdin”

NOMINATIONS per PICTURE:

“Cats” = 8 (bad picture, supporting actress (2x) supporting actor, screen combo (2x), director & screenplay)

“A Madea Family Funeral” = 8 (worst picture, actress, supporting actor (2x), supporting actress, screen combo, script & remake / sequel)

“Rambo: Last Blood” = 8 (worst picture, actor, supporting actress, screen combo, screenplay, director, remake / sequel and reckless disregard)

“Hellboy” (2019) = 5 (worst actor, director, screenplay, remake / rip-off & disregard)

“The Haunting of Sharon Tate” = 4 (worst picture, actress, script & disregard)

“The Fanatic” = 4 (worst picture, actor, director & screen combo)

“Zeroville” = 3 (worst actor, supporting actor & director)

© 2020, The Golden Raspberry (Razzie®) Awards LLC

Razzie Awards: Every Worst Picture Winner, from “Can’t Stop the Music” to “Holmes & Watson” (Photos)

Since 1980, UCLA film graduates and industry veterans John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy have won the worst in the cinema with the Razzie Awards. Here’s a look back at the worst pictures of the past four decades.

“Can’t Stop Music” (1980) The Golden Raspberry Awards began with the recognition of this musical comedy, a rightly ridiculed quasi-biopic of the Village People. Rotten tomato guests: 8 percent

“Mommie Dearest” (1981) Faye Dunaway goes to a crowded camp as Joan Crawford in a docudrama, the comedy of which was often unwanted. Rotten tomato guests: 53 percent

“Inchon” (1982) This bloated, over-budgeted Korean war film with Laurence Olivier as General Douglas MacArthur was an epic turkey. Rotten tomato guests: 0 percent

“The Lonely Lady” (1983) Pia Zadora pursued her mysterious (and subsequently largely ridiculed) Golden Globe victory for “Butterfly” with this adaptation of a trashy Harold Robbins novel about a student / wannabe screenwriter. Rotten tomato guests: 0 percent

“Bolero” (1984) Bo Derek spits out her “10” cornrows to graduate from Britain who goes on a world tour to find the right man to rob her of her virginity. Rotten tomato guests: 0 percent

“Rambo: First Blood Part II” (1985) Sylvester Stallone brings his much ridiculed Reagan-era superhero back to life as a Vietnam veterinarian who will be active again to help American prisoners of war almost single-handedly. Rotten tomato guests: 34 percent

TIE: “Howard the Duck” and “Under the Cherry Moon” (1986) The raids defeated two dropouts, one because of the watered down cartoon character Howard the Duck (13 percent); and the self-sufficient musical continuation of “Purple Rain” by the other prince (RT score: 34 percent).

“Leonard Part 6” (1987) At the height of his fame as the “Cosby Show”, Bill Cosby played a major role in this large-scale misfire of a spying parody. Rotten tomato guests: 9 percent

“Cocktail” (1988) Razzies loved to outshine big stars when Tom Cruise followed “Top Gun” with this high-risk romantic drama about a hot bartender. Rotten tomato guests: 5 percent

“Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” (1989) The bottom of all “Star Trek” films is this intergalactic train accident, which also marked the directorial debut of William Shatner. Rotten tomato guests: 22 percent

TIE: “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane” and “Ghosts Can’t Do It” (1990) Andrew Dice Clay’s film debut as a “rock and roll detective” turned out to be a lemon (rotten tomatoes: 22 percent); While Bo Derek’s fantasy rom com is probably best remembered for a Donald Trump cameo that earned the future POTUS the razzie for the worst supporting actor (no RT score).

“Hudson Hawk” (1991) Bruce Willis first made a splash during the raid with this high-priced flop about a thief who was forced to make one last robbery. Rotten tomato guests: 26 percent

“Shining Through” (1992) Roger Ebert called this World War II drama, in which Melanie Griffith appeared as the fluent German spokeswoman who works for a lawyer (Michael Douglas) who is secretly in the OSS, “such an insult to the secret service”. Rotten tomato guests: 44 percent

“Indecent Proposal” (1993) Filmgoers mostly rejected Adrian Lynes’ melodrama, such as a billionaire (Robert Redford) who offers a couple (Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson) a million dollars if the woman sleeps with him. Rotten tomato guests: 35 percent

“Color of the Night” (1994) Bruce Willis found his way back into the circle of Razzie winners for this great erotic thriller. Rotten tomato guests: 21 percent

“Showgirls” (1995) Paul Verhoeven’s infamous bomb on an aspiring Vegas dancer has earned a bad reputation as a cult classic. Rotten tomato guests: 22 percent

“Striptease” (1996) Demi Moore is back! This time as an exotic dancer in a bar called Eager Beaver in a ridiculously bad thriller. Rotten tomato guests: 12 percent

“The Postman” (1997) Kevin Costner’s second directorial work – after the Oscar winner “Dances With Wolves” – is a post-apocalyptic thriller and mega-flop. Rotten tomato guests: 9 percent

“An Alan Smithee Movie: Burn Hollywood Burn” (1998) This Hollywood show follows a director named Alan Smithee – the name that directors use for films they don’t like. But the production was so messed up that the real director Arthur Hiller decided to remove his name from this turkey. Rotten tomato guests: 8 percent

“Wild Wild West” (1999) With this budget bomb, Will Smith followed the successive hits “Independence Day”, “Men in Black” and “Enemy of the People”. Rotten tomato guests: 17 percent

“Battlefield Earth” (2000) Xenu help us! A-list scientologist John Travolta, who also included millions of his own people in the project, played a leading role in this notorious cash bomb, which is based on a science fiction novel by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Rotten tomato guests: 3 percent

“Freddy Was Fingered” (2001) MTV alum Tom Green directed and starred in a blatant comedy that didn’t bring much in at the box office – although it found a second life on DVD. Rotten tomato guests: 11 percent

“Swept Away” (2002) Guy Ritchie staged the then wife Madonna in this water-protected Rom-Com, which was rinsed with a total of five raids. Rotten tomato guests: 5 percent

“Gigli” (2003) Another star romance (with the then couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) failed spectacularly. Even the title became a late night punch line. Rotten tomato guests: 6 percent

“Catwoman” (2004) Halle Berry personally accepted her worst actress Razzie, clutched her Oscar for “Monster’s Ball” and thanked the film’s studio, Warner Bros .: “Thank you for putting me in a godly movie.” Rotten tomato guests: 9 percent

“Dirty Love” (2005) Jenny McCarthy put her toilet humor on the screen in this critical and commercial dud. Rotten tomato guests: 7 percent

“Basic Instinct 2” (2006) Sometimes the second time is not the attraction of Sharon Stone’s long delayed sequel to her successful erotic thriller. Rotten tomato guests: 7 percent

“I Know Who Killed Me” (2007) Since playing twins in this lame serial killer thriller, Lindsay Lohan has won two Razzie Awards for being the worst actress – in addition to the film that picked up Worst Picture. Rotten tomato guests: 7 percent

“The Love Guru” (2008) Austin Powers star Mike Myers later joked about this stumbling when Sony pulled The Interview over threats from North Korea: “If you really want to bomb a theater, do what I did: Put in ‘The Dear Guru. “ Rotten tomato guests: 14 percent

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009) Michael Bay’s “Transformers” franchise has never been a critical favorite, but the second film in the series had a lot of drubbing. Rotten tomato guests: 19 percent

“The Last Airbender” (2010)

M. Night Shyamalan’s live action version of the popular Nickelodeon animated series attracted hostility from fans – and even the original creators of the series. Rotten tomato guests: 5 percent

“Jack and Jill” (2011) The Adam Sandler comedy won Razzie nominations in all 10 categories – including the star as the worst actor and worst actress – and swept everyone away. Rotten tomato guests: 3 percent

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” (2012)

The last film in the incredibly popular fantasy romance for teenagers received seven Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture. Rotten tomato guests: 49 percent

“Movie 43” (2013) Richard Roeper called the anthology comedy, loaded with 14 sketches, which tried to surprise each other, “Citizen Kane of terrible”. Rotten tomato guests: 4 percent

“Save Christmas” (2014) Kirk Cameron’s belief-based comedy was showered with coal by critics. The New York Times called the star’s appearance “so constrained that you can reasonably expect the camera to pull away to reveal hostage-takers.” Rotten tomato guests: 0 percent

TIE: “Fantastic Four” and “Fifty Shades of Gray” (2015) Josh Trank’s restart of the Marvel comic series was an epic misfire (Rotten Tomatoes score: 9 percent); and the first adaptation by E.L. James’ erotic trilogy dealt with critics like a damp blanket (RT: 25 percent).

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party” (2016)

Dinesh D’Souza’s film was billed as a non-fiction takedown by Democrats Hillary Clinton, but critics quickly found fault. Rotten tomato guests: 4 percent

“The Emoji Movie” (2017) Alonso Duralde of TheWrap summarized the response to this animated Dud as “a soul-dislodging disaster” because he lacks humor, wit, ideas, visual style, compelling performances, a point of view, or other distinctive features that would make it far from complete waste of time. “ Rotten tomato guests: 8 percent

“Holmes & Watson” (2018) Sony unleashed this Will Ferrell stink bomb on Christmas Day without criticism, forcing reviewers to break off their holidays to see what TheWrap’s Alonso Duralde called “a uniquely horrific” comedy. Rotten tomato guests: 10 percent

Previous slide

Next slide

A look back at the film turkeys that won the Golden Raspberry Awards

Since 1980, UCLA film graduates and industry veterans John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy have given the worst films the Razzie Awards. Here’s a look back at the worst pictures of the past four decades.

