The number of people killed as a result of an outbreak of Lassa fever in northern Nigeria has risen to 41, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said this week.

According to the NCDC, there are 258 confirmed cases of infectious diseases in 19 of the 36 Nigerian states. Most of those affected are between 11 and 40 years old.

NCDC announced that it had activated Emergency Response Centers (EOC) in response to the outbreak, and rapid response teams were deployed to support activities in five states. The health institute said it was working “to help every state in Nigeria identify a treatment center while existing ones are being helped with care, treatment, and IPC products.”

What is Lassa fever?

According to the World Health Organization, Lassa fever is “an acute viral hemorrhagic disease caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arena virus family”. It was first identified in 1969 and named after the city in Nigeria where it was discovered.

Humans usually become infected with the virus when exposed to food or household items contaminated with urine or feces from infected Mastomys rats.

Rodent specimens that spread Lassa fever will be displayed on March 6, 2018 at the Lassa Fever Research and Control Institute at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital in Irrua, Edo State, Nigeria. (Pius Utomi Ekpei / AFP via Getty Images)

Mastomys rats breed frequently, produce a large number of offspring, and are common in the savannahs and forests of West, Central, and East Africa.

However, direct contact with infected rodents is not the only way for humans to become infected because human-to-human transmission can occur if they are exposed to the virus in the blood, tissues, secretions or secretions of a person infected with Lassa virus , the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 80 percent of people infected with the Lassa virus have no symptoms, while one in five infections leads to a serious illness in which the virus affects several organs such as the liver, spleen and kidneys.

Signs and symptoms

Signs and symptoms of Lassa fever usually appear between one and three weeks after the patient’s exposure to the virus. In the majority (about 80 percent) the symptoms are mild and are not diagnosed.

Individuals can have mild symptoms such as mild fever, malaise, weakness, and headache. The disease can cause more serious symptoms, including bleeding from the gums, eyes, or nose, breathing problems, repeated vomiting, swelling of the face, pain in the chest, back, and abdomen, and shock.

Hearing loss, tremors, and encephalitis, inflammation of the brain, can also occur, while death can occur two weeks after symptoms start due to multi-organ failure.

While about 15 to 20 percent of patients hospitalized for Lassa fever die of the disease, only 1 percent of all Lassa virus infections result in death, the CDC said. Women in the third trimester of pregnancy have an increased risk of dying from the infection.

Earlier cases

The Lassa virus is a recurrent viral disease that differs from the current outbreak of the coronavirus, which was first diagnosed in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

According to estimates, 100,000 to 300,000 infections with Lassa fever occur annually, which, according to the CDC, result in around 5,000 deaths.

treatment

Lassa virus can be treated with the antiviral drug ribavirin, which is most effective when given immediately after the patient’s illness.

Preventive measures to avoid exposure to the virus include storing food in rat-proof containers and keeping the house clean to prevent rats from entering. Health officials also advise against eating the rats, which are sometimes consumed as a food source.

