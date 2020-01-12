advertisement

Lasith Malinga said on Sunday he was ready to step down as Sri Lanka’s Twenty20 skipper after his humiliating 0-2 loss to India on his last trip abroad.

When he returned from the series, the 36-year-old told reporters that Sri Lanka was simply not good enough to make an impression in the 20 over-game.

He said the Sri Lankan bowlers could not restrict the opponents while the batsmen were unable to complete the 170 runs required for a chance to fight in a match.

“We didn’t,” said Malinga, adding that it was unfair to expect the team to win as they returned to the captain just over a year ago when they were the ninth in the world.

But he added that he was “ready” to take responsibility for the team’s performance.

“I am always ready. I’m ready to stop, ”he said.

Malinga led Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup title in 2014 and was responsible until early 2016.

The return to the top in December 2018 was a surprise as he lost his place in the team after repeated injuries and had to suspend several tournaments.

The Sri Lankan team has seen friction under the leadership of Malinga, the Sunday Island newspaper reported.

“There seem to be deep divisions in the page. As captain, he also put his predecessors out of action, ”said Thisara Perera and Angelo Mathews.

The first game in Guwahati was canceled after rain, but India won the second through India with seven gates and the third with 78 runs.

