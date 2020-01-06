advertisement

January 6, 2020 Zachary Shahan

It has long seemed to me that the Tesla Model 3 (or Tesla Model X if in the right price range) is more than competitive on the taxi market, or on another market with many kilometers. In general, the more you drive a vehicle, the more money an electric vehicle will save you. So I am a bit surprised not to see larger orders of the Tesla Model 3 for taxi or other transport companies. As far as I can see, the Tesla Model 3 is even useful for normal, not-so-high-milage drivers. When you are busy all day and (perhaps) night, the cash reimbursement becomes stronger.

Well, it seems that the idea is starting to catch on. Perhaps most of these companies just wanted to see evidence of solid reliability, low ownership costs and sustainability. Some initial Consumer Reports surveys have encountered many Model 3 service issues, but as time went by, these problems seem to have subsided for new car purchases. (Not to say that there will not always be some problematic cases.) Two days ago we reported that a German taxi driver ordered 50 Tesla Model 3s. Now we find out that a Las Vegas company has that order.

Kaptyn, a technology company for transport as a service (TaaS) in Las Vegas, today launched 30 Teslas in its on-demand transport service (i.e. taxi) in Vegas. The main hub for the Kaptyn service will be McCarran International Airport. Of course the announcement coincides with CES 2020, because it makes sense to break news when any other technology company in the world brings news. (But hey, we cover it, don’t we? And thanks to Daryl Elliott for passing on the story.)

At first I thought: “That is a big assignment. We should probably discuss that. “However, when I jumped into the story, I saw that it was about much more than 30 Teslas. This taxi company has 872 taxis and a total of 1,400 vehicles. The 30 Tesla Model 3s it launched today are not the end of the road – they are in fact just a soft launch. The number of electric vehicles in the fleet will be hundreds somewhere in February, if everything goes according to plan. The fleet includes vehicles of Model 3, Model X and Model S. In addition, the company already has ~ 100 drivers who are trained to drive the Teslas. (Not that it requires a lot of training.) Soon, Vegas may look like a satellite extension from Tesla Gigafactory 1 or the Tesla plant in Fremont, California.

What will Kaptyn do if / when Tesla launches Full Self Driving in Nevada? I assume the company would simply install the update, activate the Tesla Network option (which may have a different name when it goes live) and start the service without drivers.

We will follow shortly to find out if the February goal has been achieved and how the service is going in its first phase.

But the question is: will passengers accept the Teslas?

Hehe – just kidding. Of course they will love it!

