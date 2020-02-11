advertisement

You wouldn’t know it, but for the past 27 years there has been a committed bureaucracy in the city and in the Los Angeles district that has dealt with homelessness.

So far, they have done a great job of seeing how it gets worse. Most recently, 60,000 people in LA County were homeless, a new high. Los Angeles has the highest number of homeless people in the United States.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, was founded in 1993 by the city and county of Los Angeles as a collective authority. The agency manages $ 400 million in local, state, and federal tax dollars each year. These funds are used to fund programs that provide services, housing, and housing to people who are homeless in LA County.

LAHSA is led by a panel of 10 commissioners appointed by the LA City Council, the Mayor of Los Angeles and the County Board of Supervisors. And the agency is under attack.

In August, L.A. City Controller Ron Galperin released a damning report condemning LAHSA for failing to meet key public relations and housing goals. Galperin called for a new, data-driven approach to “fundamentally redesigning the LAHSA outreach program,” a more proactive outreach strategy, and more accountability and transparency.

“If we want to make real progress in combating homelessness, the city needs to be sober about all the measures and programs it funds to determine what works and what doesn’t,” Galperin wrote. He said LAHSA needed “a unified set of clear and consistent goals, specific metrics, and accurate reports of contact activity across the LA area.”

A similar focus on managing agency action was presented Tuesday at the L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis jointly submitted an application requiring an analysis of the “current structure and function” of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, focusing on changes to improve performance, accountability, and transparency.

The elected officials seem to agree that you can point your fingers at LAHSA. The agency is designed to take people off the street to emergency shelters, treatment facilities or homes. That’s what the $ 400 million a year is supposed to achieve.

It doesn’t work. The problem is getting worse. The vulnerable homeless population is growing, as is the horrific death toll on the streets.

While it is undoubtedly true that LAHSA could be operated more efficiently, the real cause of the homelessness crisis is the wrong assumption that it is initially a housing problem. Of course, that’s not the whole story. Consider this paragraph from Galperin’s report and explain some of the obstacles to permanent living:

“The homeless don’t always meet landlords’ expectations for a permanent home – they may have poor or limited letting histories, personal ID, income shortages, or other features that make them less desirable applicants.”

Another identified “barrier” are “misjudgments” resulting from the “stigma with certain answers that can influence a person to minimize their own condition.”

When this euphemistic language is deciphered, a picture is shown of people with problems that go far beyond the lack of housing.

It is obvious that elected officials are under great pressure from constituents to do something about the crisis on the streets. However, it will be a depressing waste of valuable time to commission an analysis of the LAHSA bureaucracy, as if technocratic administrative reforms can overcome underlying problems such as untreated serious mental illness and devastating drug addiction.

LAHSA can be restructured or even abolished and replaced by a new agency. However, these are not solutions to homelessness. These are solutions to the political problems of elected officials who want to advance the issue beyond the next election.

Significant progress requires an honest assessment of the problem. This applies to people affected by homelessness and to government officials who spend our money to help them.

Susan Shelley is an editor and columnist for the Southern California News Group. Susan@SusanShelley.com. Twitter: @Susan_Shelley

