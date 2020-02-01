advertisement

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

The Chinese Consulate General for Los Angeles, Zhizhe Zhuag, celebrated the Year of the Rat and commemorated the Chinese Lunar New Year on Saturday, February 1, 2020, during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown in Los Angeles. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Los Angeles District Director Hilda Solis was appointed Grand Marshal of Honor for the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

The 121st Golden Dragon Parade will be followed on Saturday, February 1, 2020, on the top floor of a building in Chinatown, Los Angeles. Paradegoers celebrated the year of the rat and commemorated the Chinese lunar new year. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer) advertisement

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

The Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra will perform during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Paradegoers celebrated the year of the rat and commemorated the Chinese lunar new year. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Fireworks ignite during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Paradegoers helped celebrate the Year of the Rat and Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)

The Chinese Cultural Association of the San Gabriel Valley is participating in the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Paradegoers celebrated the year of the rat and commemorated the Chinese lunar new year. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)

Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)