Parade goers celebrate the Year of the Rat and commemorate the Chinese New Year during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade on the streets of Chinatown in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, contributing photographer)
The Chinese Consulate General for Los Angeles, Zhizhe Zhuag, celebrated the Year of the Rat and commemorated the Chinese Lunar New Year on Saturday, February 1, 2020, during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown in Los Angeles. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)
Los Angeles District Director Hilda Solis was appointed Grand Marshal of Honor for the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)
The 121st Golden Dragon Parade will be followed on Saturday, February 1, 2020, on the top floor of a building in Chinatown, Los Angeles. Paradegoers celebrated the year of the rat and commemorated the Chinese lunar new year. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)
The Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra will perform during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Paradegoers celebrated the year of the rat and commemorated the Chinese lunar new year. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)
Fireworks ignite during the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Paradegoers helped celebrate the Year of the Rat and Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)
The Chinese Cultural Association of the San Gabriel Valley is participating in the 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown, Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Paradegoers celebrated the year of the rat and commemorated the Chinese lunar new year. (Photo by Trevor Stamp, Contributing Photographer)
The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles presented its 121st Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown on Saturday, while at least one other event in southern California was canceled as international concerns about the spread of the corona virus have increased since it broke out in China.
The Alhambra has canceled its Lunar New Year celebration, one of the biggest events of the year for the Chinese community, for fear of the virus. The rapid spread of the virus in two months caused the World Health Organization on Thursday to declare it a global emergency and to call on US officials to issue a public health warning. President Donald Trump also signed a decree prohibiting entry to foreigners who have visited China in the past 14 days.
But the venerable downtown event celebrating the Lunar New Year went according to plan. These included the usual brass bands, representatives of local businesses, cultural groups, entertainers, floats, Miss Chinatown and their judicial and government officials.
A highlight of the annual parade is the dragon dance, a colorful and symbolic dragon figure that is manipulated by an experienced dance team on poles with coordinated dance, skill and strength. The dragon is said to drive away evil spirits and bring good luck.
The Chamber estimates that more than 110,000 spectators visit Hill and Bernard streets and North Broadway to celebrate the year of the rat. Rats have a bad reputation, but in Chinese folklore, people born in the year of the rat are smart and hardworking. The year of the rat stands for abundance and prosperity.