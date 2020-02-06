advertisement

For the first time this year, the Los Angeles Cannabis Regulatory Commission raised issues with the subsidized retail marijuana licensing program and promised to hold further community meetings on the subject.

Cat Packer, executive director of the Cannabis Regulatory Department, said the review, which is currently being conducted in the third phase of the department’s social equity program, will not be completed until mid-March at the earliest.

The SEP grants the subsidized licenses to people convicted of cannabis crime when the sale and possession of the substance was completely illegal, or to people who have lived in a “disproportionately affected” area for at least five years.

In the third and most recent phase of the program in September, over 800 applications for cannabis retail licenses were submitted to the city online. However, there were only about 100 applications available, leaving hundreds of people frustrated.

Cannabis Commission President Robert Ahn said that since the third phase of the application process was paused during an audit, he would like to look into the possibility of finding support for applicants who make it through the process.

“The city asked applicants to buy real estate first, be it by lease or purchase, and the expectation (licensing) would come much faster,” said Ahn. “We ended the first round and are still in this situation and I think we need to give these people some relief.” I think it goes against the logic that we need real estate and we pay it every month, and if there is still no answer to the timing, it is very difficult for people to prepare for and endure this time. “

The third phase of the process was stopped at the end of last year after it was found that some people were registered online to apply for licenses before the scheduled start time, which jeopardized the fairness of the process.

This was controversial because the process sorted people out according to the motto “first come, first served”.

Packer said that more community stakeholder meetings will be held in the near future and that further recommendations will be made at future commission meetings once the review is complete. She said the department’s website now includes application change guidelines for people who need to change their application.

The commissioners said that at next or future meetings they would like an update on when they can receive state cannabis stock grant money to improve the SEP and information on the assessment of the penalties for landlords who run pharmacies at Prosecutors request illegally.

Ahn also said he wanted to take up the idea of ​​giving licensees the opportunity to relocate their cannabis pharmacy, as this is currently prohibited.

Details and deadlines for the SEP can be found at cannabis.lacity.org/licensing/social-equity-program.

