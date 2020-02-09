advertisement

One of Victoria’s best country estates came to the market with a huge price tag of $ 20 million.

The Larundel Estate in Cargerie in northwestern Victoria comprises a magnificent bluestone mansion, designer gardens and a farm on 942 hectares.

CBRE agent Danny Thomas said the Trophy Homestead, built at the end of the 19th century, was perfectly positioned, just 90 minutes from Melbourne and half an hour from Ballarat.

“The opportunity would appeal to both domestic and international wealthy individuals, local farming families looking to expand, or tourism groups looking to develop boutique group accommodation,” said Thomas.

“The history of the property and its place in the country’s agricultural history is another attraction.”

Chinese textile company Ruyi Group sells the property, which has been producing merino wool, lamb, and cereals since it was purchased in 2011 for $ 14 million.

CBRE is looking for buyers from Australia and overseas.

The landmark was originally built by the Austin family, who was responsible for a generous donation created by the Austin Hospital. It is believed that the property changed hands several times before the Ruyi Group bought it.

Renovation work by the owners in the 1990s added a tennis court, croquet lawn, and helipad to the site.

Two hectares of well-tended gardens were also designed by the renowned landscape designer Paul Bangay.

The old world homestead has also been restored and has four bedrooms, a large study, a library, a billiard room, a country kitchen and a 4000-bottle wine cellar.

An independent residence called The Stables and two other residences on the block offer additional accommodation options.

The property is being sold with all the antique furniture, works of art and garden statues included in the sale.

