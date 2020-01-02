advertisement

In the event that you don’t want to progress anymore

NEW YORK, NY, (AP) – Don Larsen, the journeyman who, in 1956, played a perfect game for the only no-hitter in World Series history with the New York Yankees and peaked in baseball fame, died Wednesday night , He was ninety years old.

Larsen’s agent, Andrew Levy, said the former pitcher died of esophageal cancer in hospice care in Hayden, Idaho. Levy said Larsen’s son Scott had confirmed death.

advertisement

Larsen was the most unlikely character to achieve what so many Hall of Famers in Fall Classic couldn’t do. He was 81-91 years old, never winning more than 11 games in one season, and finished an unsightly 3-21 with Baltimore in 1954, a year before it was awarded to the Yankees as part of an 18-player trade.

In the 1956 World Series, which the Yankees won in seven games, he was beaten by the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 2’s second inning, and he didn’t think he would get another chance to pitch. But when he reached Yankee Stadium on the morning of October 8th, he found a baseball in his shoe, the signal from manager Casey Stengel that he would start game 5.

“I have to admit I was shocked,” Larsen wrote in his autobiography. “I knew I had to do better than last time to keep the game tight and somehow give our team a chance to win. Casey bet on me and I was determined not to let him down this time. “

The Dodgers and Yankees have split the first four games and Stengel liked the deception of Larsen’s no-windup delivery. The manager’s instincts turned out to be historically correct. The lanky right-hander struck seven, needed only 97 pitches to tame the Dodgers, and only hit three balls once with a hit – against Pee Wee Reese in the first inning.

In the 2-0 win, the Yankees scored just five goals against Dodgers’ Sal Maglie, but scored one goal at home for Mickey Mantle and one RBI single from Hank Bauer.

Larsen, selected MVP of the 1956 series, had two close calls. In the second inning, Jackie Robinson hit a hard grounder who was distracted by third baseman Andy Carey to stop Gil McDougald who kicked Robinson out. In the fifth, Mantle ran a long drive down to Gil Hodges’ left midfield. With two outs in ninth place, Dale Mitchell scored a third goal, ended the perfect game and sent catcher Yogi Berra out from behind the plate to jump into Larsen’s arms.

“When Yogi Berra jumped on me and grabbed me with the bear hug, my mind was completely empty,” Larsen wrote in his autobiography. “I was kindly attacked … I was swept into the dugout.”

Your celebration remains one of the happiest pictures of baseball.

“Don’s perfect game is a defining moment for our franchise, which includes a long era of Yankees success and is one of the greatest single-game achievements in Major League Baseball history,” the Yankees said. “The unadulterated joy that is reflected in his hug with Yogi Berra after the game’s final will forever occupy a safe place in the Yankees lore.” It was the pinnacle of baseball success and a reminder of the incredible, unforgettable things that can happen on a baseball field. “

Born August 7, 1929 in Michigan City, Indiana, Larsen moved with his family to San Diego, where he attended Point Loma High School, the alma mater of another perfect Yankees thrower, David Wells. Larsen played basketball and baseball and was contracted by the St. Louis Browns for a $ 500 and $ 150 bonus a month.

After two seasons in the off-season, Larsen injured his arm and spent two years in the army. He was promoted to the Browns in 1953 and moved with the team to Baltimore the following year. He struggled during his 3:21 season, but two of the victories went against the Yankees, who insisted that he be included in the deal that also brought pitching star Bob Turley to New York.

Larsen started with the Yankees farm team in Denver in 1955, where he won 9-1 and developed the no-windup delivery. In the middle of the season, he rose to the majors and finished New York 9: 2. Larsen went 11: 5 the next season and enjoyed the party atmosphere that came with playing for the Yankees. He often walked with Mantle, Billy Martin and Whitey Ford on their nightly city tours. The night before his perfect game, he had been in town and thought he was not in Stengel’s plans for the next day.

Larsen was represented in three other World Series. He won Game 2 of the 1957 series against Hank Aaron and the Milwaukee Braves, but lost the crucial game 7. He missed the Braves 4-0 with six goals in Game 3 of the 1958 series as New York Milwaukee in seven games defeated and was in 1962 with the San Francisco Giants for the Classic case in the Bronx.

When he faced the Yankees on October 8, the sixth anniversary of his perfect game, he was relieved to win at Yankee Stadium. After the 1959 season, he was brought to Kansas City to take Roger Maris to New York. With the A he went to 1-10 in 1960, a reminder of his terrible season with the Orioles. He was sent back to the minors, where he became a relief pitcher, and then moved to the Giants, Chicago White Sox, Houston, Baltimore, and the Chicago Cubs.

Larsen retired in 1967 with an 81-91 record over 14 major league seasons. He later worked as a liquor seller and executive at a paper company. When David Cone threw a perfect game for the Yankees in the 1999 season, Larsen was present after kicking out the ceremonial first place.

No other pitcher has played a perfect game in the postseason, but in 2010 Phillies-Roy Halladay beat the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Division Series without conceding a goal.

“You can never break my record,” said Larsen of his game. “The best thing you can do is tie it up. October 8, 1956 was a mystical journey through fantasy land. Sometimes I still wonder if everything really happened. “

Late Wednesday evening, Cone tweeted “RIP my friend” with a photo of himself, Wells, and Larsen together on the pitch at Yankee Stadium.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Don Larsen has died, who has remained a welcome and familiar face at our annual Classic Car Day celebrations for decades after his active career,” said the Yankees. “He will be missed.”

In a social media report on Christmas Day, Scott Larsen said that his father was diagnosed with esophageal cancer shortly after returning from his annual trip to St. Louis in August to attend the St. Louis Browns Historical Society gathering. The older Larsen “immediately started a rigorous radiotherapy program,” which he recently completed, said Scott Larsen.

In addition to his son, Larsen survives his 62-year-old wife Corrine, daughter-in-law Nancy and grandchildren Justin and Cody.

Funeral arrangements were still pending.

advertisement