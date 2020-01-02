advertisement

Don Larsen, the only player to throw a perfect game in the World Series, has died at the age of 90, his representative announced Wednesday evening.

“The world is less ‘perfect’ today,” reads Andrew Levy’s tweet. “Don Larsen, the only man to open a perfect game in world series history, is gone. Goodbye, my friend. miss you! “

According to reports, Levy said Larsen died of esophageal cancer in Hayden, Iowa.

Born in Michigan City, Ind., On Aug. 7, 1929, Larsen posted an 81-91 career record with seven major league clubs and won two World Series over 14 seasons with the Yankees. But he made his way to baseball games on Oct. 8, 1956, when he retired all 27 Brooklyn Dodgers he faced as the New York Yankees won Game 5 by a score of 2-0 before concluding the World Series at seven games.

The perfect game, which included seven strikes and ended with the iconic image of catcher Yogi Berra getting into Larsen’s arms, came three days after Larsen lasted only 1 2/3 east and gave up four runs, all unearned, as the Dodgers beat the Yankees 13-8 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead.

“We are very sad to learn of the passing of Don Larsen, who remained a welcome and recognizable face at our annual Old Day celebrations in the decades following his playing career,” the Yankees said in a statement. Wednesday evening.

“Don’s perfect game is a defining moment for our franchise, including a guarded era of Yankees success and ranking among the biggest single-game performances in Major League Baseball history. The unbridled joy reflected in his embrace with Yogi Berra after the end of the game will forever hold a safe place in the Yankees’ wool It was the highlight of baseball success and a reminder of the incredible, memorable things that can happen on a baseball field.

“The Yankees organization pays its deepest condolences to Don’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

Larsen was named Most Valuable Player of the 1956 World Series, then won another championship with the Yankees in 1958.

Larsen made his debut with St. The Louis Browns in 1953, then spent the next season with the Baltimore Orioles after moving the franchise. After leading the majors with 21 losses in 1954, Larsen was traded to the Yankees in November of that year.

In five seasons with the Yankees, Larsen was 45-24 with a 3.50 ERA in 128 games with 90 starts. His two best seasons came in 1956 and ’57, when he won 11 and 10 games, respectively. Those were just his two seasons with double-digit wins.

Larsen pitched in 412 games all in his career, starting at 171. He struck out 849 and walked 725 in a career that saw him also play for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Houston Colt .45s, Kansas City Athletics and San Francisco Giants.

Larsen and Berra were reunited to throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on July 18, 1999 – and Yankees starter David Cone went on to throw a perfect game against the Montreal exhibition, the first perfect match ever thrown in the interlege game.

