Another major democratic debate on Friday means we have another parody of the SNL’s cold this week. This is actually somewhat unusual for the Sketch series, which usually parodyed its debates later this season and reserves the cold for the madness that happened to the Trump administration during the week.

Despite these details, this debate sketch was like the previous one with its parade of celebrity cameos in many of the candidate roles. We had Larry David as Bernie Sanders, as we’ve seen many times in season 45. We had Rachel Dratch as Amy Klobuchar. And Jason Sudeikis as Joe Biden, a role in which he went back and forth with Woody Harrelson.

And there was also a very short appearance by Fred Armisen as Mike Bloomberg.

A group of “SNL” occupiers filled in the rest of the candidate list: Pete Davidson as Tom Steyer, who appeared for the “Tripers” debate; Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren; Colin Jost as Pete Buttigieg; and Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang.

Larry David stole the show as Bernie, as is usually the case with everything he shows up in, and in his opening speech he addressed the whole thing with the Iowa Caucuses this week.

“I can’t believe all of this chaos in Iowa happened because of an app. Hey, I have an idea for an app. No apps are mentioned,” Davids Bernie said. “No apps, no computers, no gadgets, no gimmicks. You come to your polling station, you take a number like you do at the butcher, they call your ticket, you go to the counter and say to the guy: “Give me a pound, which will be bad.”

Later in the sketch, Bernie discussed the intensity of his fan base.

“I don’t know how or why it happened, but I’m king of an army of internet trolls called” Bernie Bros, “” he said. “Could I stop them? Naturally! Should I? Yes. I will get married. Hillary Clinton says nobody likes me. Then I would like to ask you the following: Why am I the most popular guy at 4chan? “

