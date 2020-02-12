February 12, 2020, 11:37 p.m. EST

Forbes.com reports:

Last September, Warren Buffett’s NV Energy company signed a contract with the Los Angeles government to build America’s largest solar park. The Trump administration also lit the project green in the past month.

The farm will span 7,100 acres in the desert outside of Las Vegas. It is covered by the world’s largest battery and power supply, 6-7% of LA’s electricity needs.

Aside from the stunning size, the price of electricity is the most stunning. The facility will produce energy at a cost of $ 20 per megawatt hour of electricity – plus $ 13 for storage.

In total, the plant’s electricity costs USD 33 per megawatt hour. That is half the estimated electricity costs of a new natural gas plant!

And at $ 13 a megawatt hour, storage costs are 35% below the threshold of MIT scientists so that the world provides 100% solar power. Mark Z. Jacobson, a Stanford professor and one of the loudest supporters of green energy, tweeted in the news: “Good night # natural gas, good night # coal, good night # nuclear.”