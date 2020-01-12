advertisement

Air quality

Dominion Energy has partnered with local school districts in Virginia to phase-change diesel buses with 100% electric school buses. No phase can come too quickly, so CleanTechnica wants all school districts to roll out quickly after the first 50 launch of the program. Children are more sensitive to air pollution than adults, and it hurts them and their studies.

Thomas Built Buses Inc (TBB) has been selected as the provider of all 50 of the first electric school buses. These buses should be taken into use this year. This is already the largest deployment of electric school buses in the United States. Dominion Energy will add after 2020 200 electric school buses per year for the next 5 years, with the goal of reaching a 50% electric bus fleet by 2025 – 1,000 electric school buses. The goal is to reach 100% electric school buses by 2030.

Less than 1% of school buses in the United States is electric, but that is changing.

The air quality in the buses is reportedly 6x better than in non-EV buses.

New vehicle-to-grid technology

The advantages of the buses go beyond clean transport and greatly reduced pollution. The buses can also be used as batteries for the grid or for electricity use outside the grid. Dominion Energy shares: “If they are not in use, they can be tapped as an energy source through vehicle-to-grid technology. If the energy requirements are high or if renewable sources are intermittent, the batteries can keep the grid stable. During a power failure or emergency, the batteries can serve as mobile power stations. “

1050 electric buses can supply enough energy to supply 10,000+ homes with electricity.

Increased safety

Going one step further, the electric buses offer more safety for children and drivers than previous buses. “Electric buses are quiet and ensure better communication between drivers and students,” adds Dominion Energy. “Every bus is equipped with a safety belt for every student.”

Lower maintenance costs

As anyone who has had an electric car knows, electric vehicles require very little maintenance. They do not need oil changes or dampers and it is unlikely that they will need new brakes before you finish the vehicle. Here is a list of more specific Dominion benefits:

Reduce maintenance and maintenance costs for schools by 60%

Lower costs + less maintenance

Equivalent of 17 MPG compared to 6 MPG for diesel

Charging points & infrastructure made available to school free of charge

One bus reduces CO2 emissions by 54,000 pounds a year

50 buses reduce emissions by 2.7 million pounds

Replacing 1050 buses for 5 years with new electric buses will reduce emissions by 810 million pounds, which is equivalent to removing 78,000 cars!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlq9VmbcKM8 (/ embed)

The all-electric Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley from TBB offers better vehicle quality, durability, performance, safety and comfort. In addition to sustainable bing, the investment in fully electric buses will result in financial savings for the school system.

It is nice to see that large companies such as these offer long-term transit solutions. “Jouley is powered by Proterra® electric vehicle technology and configured with 220 kWh total energy capacity, a two-speed transmission and an estimated operating range of up to TBB to 134 miles. TBB is the only school bus manufacturer that offers DC fast-charging architecture as standard equipment. Jouley can charge in about three hours with the Proterra 60kW DC fast-charging system and can return to the power grid via the vehicle to the grid (V2G) technology. “

“TBB offers project management for electrical infrastructure and a comprehensive turnkey solution for EV integration. Thomas Built Buses is known as the Electric Bus Authority program and works one-on-one with customers throughout the EV planning and implementation process. “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6a-6CPAtvw (/ embed)

I believe that electric school buses are the top priority and performance for electric vehicle technology. Many, such as the Sierra Club, believe that school buses are the most necessary transportation solution, along with mass transit options. There is simply no other community that needs electrical transit, zero emissions and CO2-neutral transit. We must protect the daily breathing of our child and the future of his life.

Listen to student trainers who know that emission-free transit is the only way forward for their generation.

“We don’t want these things to be done in 2050, 2030 or even 2021, we want to do this now – like now.”

Ryan Popple, CEO of Proterra, agrees: “Electric school buses remain one of the best applications for electric vehicle technology. The all-electric Jouley contains Proterra’s highest standards for battery safety and validation, along with leading on-board energy storage for electric school bus parks. “

For more information about converting to electric school buses, visit the Thomas Built Electric Bus Authority program. For more information about Dominion Energy’s electric school bus program, visit www.DominionEnergy.com/electricschoolbuses.

Featured image: Proterra Jouley Electric School Bus, courtesy Proterra

