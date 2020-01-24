advertisement

Camera retailer Jessops has closed its Intu Derby store.

All of the stock was removed from the Level 1 unit and a sign was placed in the door.

It reads: “For any uncollected camera repairs, photo collections or pending product orders, please call our contact center to arrange direct delivery. Call 0344 800 4444.

“For any other request, please contact your nearest store – www.jessops.com/store-finder”

The Intu outlet has been removed from the “Search for Stores” section of the Jessops website.

Nottingham is now the closest location to Derby for a Jessops store.

The company, which is controlled by Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Peter Jones, called directors last month.

Jones, who bought Jessops from the administration in 2013, wanted to cut costs by renegotiating rents and closing loss-making stores. The chain had 46 outlets.

Other places like Ipswich and Didcot also saw their Jessops store close this month.

His store at Intu Derby is across from GAME, which is also expected to close soon.

