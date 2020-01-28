advertisement

Several key Derby organizations are pooling their expertise to try to save the old abandoned Green Lane Hippodrome Theater.

The building, which was built in 1914 as a variety theater and turned into a cinema in 1930, was sold to developer Christopher Anthony in 2007 who, the following year, commissioned work on the building, resulting in its partial demolition.

Derek Latham, President of the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) – one of the partner organizations – says there is a very good chance that the combined resources and efforts of the partnership will bring the building back into service.

He said: “It is very early, but the fact that everyone has gathered and that a plan has been drawn up is very encouraging.

“Everyone has a role to play and together I am sure we can achieve something.”

Other partners are the Derby City Council, the University of Derby, Historic England and the Derby Hippodrome Restoration Trust.

Latham said: “It is expected that city council will contact the current owners to see if they can, but the building in a follow-up agreement, which would see DHBT take care of it.

“There would only be compensation money on the table and if that is a problem, then we may be considering getting a mandatory purchase order.

“You never know the owners will want to fix it, although they have had enough and have done nothing.”

The building, which now belongs to Planet International, has deteriorated slowly over the past 10 years, and a serious fire in 2015 led many to believe that the building had no future.

But Mr. Latham said it was unlikely that the theater would return to its former glory at first, but that there would still be a chance to do so at a later date.

He said: “First, we will seek to restore the facade and the entrances, which were the least damaged areas of the building.

“We would not restore the auditorium as such, but we would install a roof on the building and effectively create a huge barn – it would be like a village hall in the city center.

“It could be used by university students some of the time to create art spaces, student exhibition areas, theater spaces and meeting areas. The uses are endless and also scalable.

“It would work very well with the development of the nearby Becketwell area and would complement meeting rooms and Guildhall as they reopen.”

The Hippodrome finally closed as a bingo hall and was sold for £ 375,000 13 years ago. Mr. Anthony has informed council that he plans to shoot him, but leave has been refused.

Mr. Anthony has been ordered to repair the famous Grade 2 listed building by Derby City Council. However, during the work, as of March 28, 2008, the roof and walls of the Green Lane building were damaged.

Derby Hippodrome Restoration Trust was created with the aim of making it into a working theater again and funds were raised for the project.

The trust had previously approached city council over the purchase of the old theater, but in 2018 council said it had no plans to purchase it as part of its portfolio of properties in the area and he still maintains this position.

Mr Latham added: “The proposal is becoming more attractive with the other organizations involved such as Historic England, with its vast technical expertise and funding, who will be able to support the purchase of the building.

“Historic England has also worked with ourselves and with the Amber Valley District Council to secure the future of the listed Wingfield station, which has been abandoned for decades and secured through compulsory purchase and which we are currently continuing as a restoration project. “

Derby Civic Society also supported the partnership with the Hippodrome and a letter to the University of Derby said: “We welcome the combined allied efforts of the partnership and hope it will help city council meet its obligations to a risk grade listed II and the Green Lane conservation area.

“The Racecourse is on the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust’s list of the 12 most threatened historic buildings in Derbyshire, which must be saved and returned to service.

“We are fully prepared to fully support the partnership in its efforts to acquire and rehabilitate this property for appropriate reuse.”

The old Hippodrome theater collapsed and is badly damaged

Latham added that condition surveys and a business plan still need to be developed and that it may take two to three years to see much progress on the project.

He said: “It took a similar amount of time to acquire Wingfield Station, but now we are ready to start restoration work this year.”

Chris Poulter, head of Derby city council said: “The council has started a process of discussion with the Hippodrome partnership on their regeneration proposals and options.

“They have recent experience in dealing with a risky property that is not on their property with some success.

“We look forward to working with them to help them realize their building aspirations.”

