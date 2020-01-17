advertisement

Readers will probably be surprised to learn the location of this beautiful house, which once stood in a peaceful area in the heart of Leicester.

Needless to say, the view is completely unrecognizable today – and it’s not very calm either!

The house was still standing in the 1930s, although surrounded, almost in a cocoon, by another larger building, which occupied most of the fortified area in this photo.

This is the home that used to be in Newarke, which is now at the heart of the bustling De Montfort University campus.

When this photograph originally appeared in Mercury over 60 years ago, the property, known as Coltman House, was already a part of history.

The caption said, “This photograph has an inscription indicating that it is a northwest view of John Coltman’s house in Newarke.

Back to Leicester’s past

“The house was on what had been part of the site of the former collegiate church of the Annunciation.

“In fact, when the house was demolished in 1935, the two arches of the ruined church were discovered in the cellar, as well as bones, coffins and other objects.

“A multi-gable residence, it may have been built by Lawrence Carter, who was appointed baron of the Exchequer Court.

“He was elected to Parliament for Leicester in 1698 and 1701.

“He lived in the house during his last years and, long after his death, there was talk of” the baron’s house “.

“John Coltman of Newarke was a spinner who lived in Newarke until the turn of the 18th century.

“The house was later the home of Edward Shipley Ellis, thus became known as the Shipley Ellis House.”

Edward Shipley Ellis was a member of the distinguished family of Quaker industrialists from Leicester who were also benefactors of the city.

Ellis was mayor of Leicester in 1860 and followed in the footsteps of his father John, becoming president of the Midland Railway.

He died in 1879, but his wife continued to live in the house for another decade, when, in 1889, it was sold to Leicester Corporation.

