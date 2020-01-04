advertisement

BAGHDAD – Shouts of “Death to America” ​​tens of thousands marched in Iraq Saturday to upset Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader killed in a US air raid that has raised the specter of one. the wider conflict in the Middle East.

On Saturday night, two loud explosions were heard in Baghdad, Reuters witnesses said. Police sources said a Katyusha rocket landed near the US embassy inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, but caused no casualties.

With security concerns heightened after Friday’s strike, the NATO alliance and a special US-led mission halted their programs to train Iraqi security and armed forces, officials said.

“The security of our personnel in Iraq is paramount. We continue to take all necessary measures, “NATO action spokesman Dylan White said in a statement.

Soleimani, commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s foreign legions, was killed in a US strike in his convoy at Baghdad airport on Friday. The attack took Washington and its allies, mainly Saudi Arabia and Israel, into uncharted territory in its confrontation with Iran and its nearby militias throughout the region.

France stepped up diplomatic initiatives Saturday to ease tensions in the Middle East. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Macron’s office said.

“The two presidents agreed to stay in close contact to avoid any further escalation of tensions and in order to act to ensure stability in Iraq and the wider region,” a statement from Macron’s office reads.

Macron also discussed the situation with the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Gholamali Abuhamzeh, a senior commander of the Revolutionary Guard, said Tehran would punish Americans “wherever they are available”, and raised the possibility of possible attacks on ships in the Gulf.

The US Embassy in Baghdad called on US citizens to leave Iraq. Dozens of US employees of foreign oil companies left the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Friday.

A close US ally Britain warned its citizens to avoid all travel to Iraq outside the autonomous Kurdistan region and to avoid all but essential travel to Iran.

Soleimani, 62, was Iran’s premeditated military leader – the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s foreign forces, the Quds Force, and the architect of Iran’s pervasive influence in the Middle East.

The leader of the Iraqi militia killed in the strike, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was the deputy commander of Iraq’s Mobilization Forces (PMF) paramilitary groups.

A procession organized by the PMF carrying the troops of Soleimani, Muhandis and other Iraqis killed in the US strike took place in the Green Zone of Baghdad.

Mourners included many militants in uniform for whom Muhandis and Soleimani were heroes. They carried portraits of both men and plastered them on walls and armored personnel carriers in the procession. Called “Death to America” ​​and “No No Israel”.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Iraqi militia commander Hadi al-Amiri, a close ally of Iran and the top candidate to succeed Muhandis, attended.

Mourners later brought the carcasses to the Shiite holy city of Kerbala south of Baghdad. The procession would end in Najaf, another Shiite holy city, where Muhandis and other slain Iraqis would rest.

Soleimani’s body will be transferred Saturday to the southwestern province of Khuzestan, which borders Iraq. On Sunday, he will be taken to the Shiite holy city of Mashhad in northeast Iran and from there to Tehran and his hometown of Kerman in the southeast for burial on Tuesday, state media said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Soleiman had planned immediate attacks on US diplomats and military personnel. Democratic critics said the Republican president’s action was reckless and risked more bloodshed in a dangerous region.

The US strike followed a sharp rise in US-US hostilities in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias stormed the US embassy in Baghdad following a deadly US air strike on the Kataib Hezbollah militia, founded by Muhandis.

AR TARGETS VETAL AMERICAN ‘

On Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Soleimani’s death would intensify Tehran’s resistance to the United States and Israel.

Abuhamzeh, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in Kerman province, outlined a series of possible revenge targets, including the Gulf watercourse, through which about one-third of the world’s shipped oil is exported to global markets.

“The Strait of Hormuz is an essential point for the West, and a large number of destroyers and US warships pass there,” Abuhamzeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency Friday evening.

“Vital American targets in the region have long been identified by Iran … About 35 US targets in the region as well as Tel Aviv are within our reach,” he said, referring to Israel’s largest city .

In Iran, some people worried that Soleiman’s death could propel the country into a devastating war with a superpower.

“I feel so sad about Soleiman’s death, but what if America and Iran start a war? I have children. What if they send my son (university student) to war?” Said Monireh, a retired teacher.

Mohamed Raad, a political leader in the heavily armed Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, said revenge by the Iranian-backed “axis of resistance” – militia groups in Lebanese-Yemeni countries – would be crucial, al-Mayadeen TV reported. Saturday.

‘TAKE NURSES’

Many Iraqis condemned the US attack on Soleiman as a hero for his role in defeating Islamic State militants who seized major trails in northern and central Iraq in 2014.

“It is necessary to take revenge on the killers. The martyrs received the award they wanted – the award of martyrdom, “said one of the marchers, Ali al-Khatib.

Many Iraqis also fear the reaction of the militia against those involved in months of street protests against the Iranian-backed Baghdad government for false allegations and corruption.

They said Soleimani and Muhandis had backed the use of force against unarmed anti-government protesters last year and created militias that demonstrators blame for many of Iraq’s social and economic problems.

