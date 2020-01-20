advertisement

Pep Guardiola warned that Aymeric Laporte is not expected to single-handedly strengthen Manchester City’s leaky defense.

Sergio Aguero’s late double seemed to have made a dramatic 2-1 comeback against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday, but Wilfried Zaha stuck in the back at Etihad Stadium as he passed John Stones and an own goal from his hand Fernandinho urged.

The reigning Premier League champion, who now seems almost certain to relinquish his crown to the runaway leader Liverpool, has only conceded twice in all competitions in the past 20 games.

Career midfielder Fernandinho has made admirable changes to the center-back after Laporte suffered meniscus damage to Brighton and Hove Albion, while teenager Eric Garcia impressed in the heart of the defense with recent home wins over Sheffield Untied and Everton.

But Stones worked against Palace again and Argentine international Nicolas Otamendi has produced a similarly uneven form of this term.

Athletic Bilbao’s former favorite, Laporte, is back in light training with his teammates, but Guardiola, whose men will face Real Champions in the last 16 round with Real Madrid next month, wanted to ease expectations.

“We cannot expect Aymeric to solve all of the problems,” he said.

“We have to have that as a principle for everyone. It will get better and the doctor will evaluate it tomorrow in the [next] training session and I will speak to him.

“If it will be possible to come in step by step [it will], but after four or five months it will take time, so it will not be ready to do it immediately.”

When asked if Laporte could be in the home game against Fulham next weekend, Guardiola replied: “I don’t know.”

Laporte’s compatriot Benjamin Mendy sometimes had problems after undergoing two knee surgeries in so many seasons. But the former left-back from Monaco showed signs of his best form against Palace, offered a varied attack on the left flank and supplied Aguero’s headed second with a magnificent flank.

“He played really well and the final decisions in the last third were really good – passes, inside, outside and how often you have to go up and down,” said Guardiola.

“He played well and had good flanks. He plays after two injured seasons, so his physical condition improves.”

