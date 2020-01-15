advertisement

Crime in Los Angeles fell for the second year in a row in 2019, city guides said on Wednesday, but some of the numbers had been questioned when domestic law enforcement officers checked hundreds of field reports submitted by officials to whom was accused of portraying innocent people as gang members.

The testimonials are considered part of a comprehensive investigation by at least 20 officers from the elite Metropolitan Division of the Los Angeles Police Department who were accused earlier this month of deliberately falsifying information about people who stopped them and them into the state Authorities have entered CalGang database.

The LAPD announced the investigation on January 6, saying that the officers were all inactive or removed from the field during the ongoing review. Some could be prosecuted, said LAPD boss Michel Moore.

The review began in early 2019 after the mother of a gang member Latin American man complained to a police officer in the Van Nuys area. The manager checked the field interview cards that identified the man and found that they contained incorrect information.

The police did not specify how many people were included in the incorrect data reports. Moore said Wednesday that internal affairs looked at “hundreds, hundreds” of officials’ reviews.

“There are many cases where the information we are examining is accurate and complete,” he said.

“Still, this is a cleaning,” said Moore, running a hand over a piece of paper. “We’ll go through the entire list.”

The growing scope of the internal review shows that both Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti denounced the city’s declining crime rate. The police and mayor’s chief said Wednesday at LAPD headquarters in downtown that the city had the lowest homicide rate in over 40 years.

There were 253 murders in the city in 2019, seven fewer than in the previous year and the second lowest total since 1966 when there were 226 murders. The murder rate last year was 6.2, the lowest since 1962, per 100,000 inhabitants.

The most serious crimes – murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, etc. – decreased 7 percent year over year, and the number of these offenses in Los Angeles decreased by another two years.

All violent crimes decreased by 5.5 percent. Nationwide property crimes fell 7.4 percent.

Moore said most of the city’s murders in the past year were gang murders, and he attributed the reduced number of murders and fatalities by gang members to the city’s increased efforts to prevent crime.

Garcetti kicked off two of these programs on Wednesday, the city’s Community Safety Partnerships and his own office for group reduction and youth development.

The CSPs involve LAPD officials in some of the city’s most dangerous public housing projects, while GRYD established zones across LA where the city can provide both funding and additional assistance to residents. Both work directly with people to try to resolve gang disputes before they happen.

“This is a comprehensive strategy to further improve this decrease (in crime),” said Garcetti. “We will continue to involve the communities more aggressively.”

However, the aftermath of the Metropolitan Division scandal threatens to undo the work, community activists and local experts said.

In a statement shortly after the investigation was uncovered, several activist groups in South Los Angeles said they wanted the LAPD to pull Metropolitan Division officers out of the area.

Chief Moore should “take the steps to completely eradicate (the Metro Department) this corruption and racial policing in the past,” activists from groups such as Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and the Community Coalition said in the statement. “There is also a need to seriously consider exiting the gang database.”

CalGang was founded in 1987 and is a nationwide database of names of people classified as gang members by the local police. It has been found that the data contains errors. The ACLU has called for the database to be revised for years, citing numerous violations of civil rights.

Garcetti and Moore said Wednesday that the city was no longer planning to use CalGang. “This system works,” said Moore.

Jorja Leap, a UCLA researcher who has spent years studying the city’s gait intervention programs, was present on Monday when Moore met with residents in South LA. He was there to explain the gait data differences and explain the next steps of the department.

Nobody protested or bothered Moore. But for the LAPD, given the region’s brutality, maintaining the credibility of South LA residents was like threading a needle, Leap said.

“Many residents still don’t trust LAPD,” ​​she said. “This seems to confirm her worst feelings.”

