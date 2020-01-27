advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles police officer was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing money from a woman’s backpack while police were enforcing an illegal cannabis grow facility.

An employee of the facility informed a LAPD manager that there was no money in her backpack. The supervisor saved the scene and checked the footage of the cameras installed in the building. The footage suggested that investigators suspected that Louis Mota, the policeman in the northeast of the country, had stolen the money from the woman’s backpack, the police said.

advertisement

Mota was taken into custody and booked for theft. According to the police, he was later released on his own responsibility.

“No employee in this department is above the law, and we do not tolerate anyone who betrays public trust through this kind of behavior,” said LAPD chief Michel Moore.

Mota is sent home while the LAPD is conducting an administrative and criminal investigation.

advertisement