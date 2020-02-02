advertisement

Laois 0-16 Armagh 0-10

The Laois footballers are heading division two of the Allianz Football League tonight after defeating Armagh in O’Moore Park.

With an excellent 70-minute performance, Mike Quirke’s men achieved a six-point victory, with Mark Barry scoring the most with seven points and Evan O’Carroll with five.

After saving a draw against Roscommon last Sunday, there was a penalty from the start.

Armagh, after a big win against Cavan in the opening game, was a 2/5 favorite. But the first half was more or less entirely Laois and they took the lead 0: 8 to 0: 2 during the break.

Armagh flooded 14 men back when Laois was in possession of the ball, but the home team had the greatest pleasure in putting pressure on Armagh’s kickout.

O’Carroll (free) and Rian O’Neill (45) swapped points early, but in a low-goal opening quarter, Laois got the next two – a sweet attempt by Michael Keogh and a free attempt by Barry.

Midfielder Niall Grimley responded to Armagh in the 20th minute, but Laois got five in a row. O’Carroll got the first one with his left hand, then he showed a free one after being fouled himself.

Debutant Brian Byrne showed great pace in the game, Lillis was almost familiar behind the left rebound, and then the full-back’s Mark Timmons came to leave Laois six during the break.

After a turbulent performance in the first 35 minutes, Armagh increased the pace considerably when restarting. Barry had extended Laois’s lead with a free kick, but Armagh hit the next four – three free rolls from O’Neill and one from Conor Turbitt, and in the 41st minute they were three behind.

But Laois stopped and a couple got rid of Barry and two of O’Carroll had 0-13 to 0-8 in the last 15 minutes.

Returning Jamie Clarked then pointed to Armagh twice, but Barry was in shape and hit the last few points to take Laois home.

Laois: N Corbet; B. Byrne (0-1), M. Timmons (0-1), G. Hanrahan; S O’Flynn, R. Pigott, P O’Sullivan; K. Lillis (0: 1), J.O. Loughlin; S. Byrne, M. Barry (0-7, 0-6f), E. Lowry; M. Keogh (0-1), C. Murphy, E. O’Carroll (0-5, 0-3f). Subs: T Collins for Keogh (45 minutes), D O’Connor for Byrne (60), R Munnelly for Murphy (65), C Healy for Byrne (69), D Connolly for O’Carroll (70).

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, A McKay, B Donaghy; G. McCabe, C. O’Neill, S. Sheridan; N Grimley (0-1), O O’Neill; M Shields, C Cumiskey, S Campbell; RO’Neill (0-5, 0-3f, 0-1’45), C Turbitt (0-1), J Duffy. Subs: A Nugent for Schilde (28), J Óg Burns (0-1) for Duffy (ht), J McElroy for McCabe (46), J Hall for Cumiskey (56), J Clarke (0-2, 0-2f) for O O’Neill (60).

referee: J Henry (Mayo)

