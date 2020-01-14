advertisement

Courier Intell sports staff

Monday

January 13, 2020 at 8:49 pm

January 13, 2020 at 11:02 pm

Bucks County High School Girls Basketball Summary: January 13th

advertisement

Lansdale Catholic 76, Abington 68: Timaya Lewis-Eutsey led the Crusaders with 27 game points to this win in another league. Gabby Casey added 19 while Riley DeVitis ended at 18.

Conwell-Egan 51, Bristol 22: Newcomer Kyliyah Carmichael scored 20 points in 10 of 16 shots from the field when the Eagles interrupted with a 28: 8 tie in the third quarter. Carmichael also pulled down 20 rebounds and also had six assists and six steals.

Also for Egan, Junior Gia Brennan scored eight points with a pair of three hands, while Senior Angel Crowell had six. Newbie Katey Brennan had nine rebounds.

advertisement