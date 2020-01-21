advertisement

Grants Landing, a quiet and somewhat hidden community on the edge of the Fraser River in Langley, is made up of dozens of boat houses and floating houses – just west of Derby Reach.

Vanessa Valentine was about to celebrate four years of living there when the latest stretch of cold, snowy weather left her homeless.

advertisement

“The river can be a rough place in winter,” Valentin assured. “Beautiful in summer but just brutal in winter”

Valentine said she sold her Maple Ridge home and bought the house boat after seeing a television program boasting small houses and living within the smaller means.

“I always dreamed of living on the river and having this little fascination at home. When I saw this woman looking for something under $ 150,000 on this TV show and they showed boats home, I thought ‘this is it,'” Valentin explained.

She called the home boat lifestyle “not too glamorous” but said the small, two-level dwelling above the water gave her exactly the kind of life she wanted to live.

On January 13, she said the pipes were rising above her, which was not an unusual case; from January 15th, the house boat begins listing on one side.

“I was inside when the closets flew open and I went out to clear the snow,” Valentine confessed. “There was water in the hull that I should have pumped earlier, but by then it was late.”

The weight of the water and snow caused the boat to sink into Fraser, ranking partly on the dock.

Valentine said the house boat was in that position until the next morning, when she was able to “gather the troops” and try to save everything possible.

READ MORE: Burnaby couple’s belongings, stolen vehicle from Walnut Grove Center Center

“We worked for hours trying to raise it and pump the water to save everything we could,” Valentin recalled. “The bedroom was okay, so many of my clothes were out and some personal belongings; it was worth about 18 hours of work.”

Severe weather and unstable equilibrium cause the boat to dive back into the water within minutes, making Valentine and the crew “back in the square”.

“Many of my things were stained – a painting I had inherited from my father,” Valentine said. “Know that someone knows the plan now. There is a possibility of removing it, but who knows who will be expensive? “

By now, Valentine is staying in another boat, as the owner left for vacation by the end of the month.

Upon their return, she plans to stay at her brother’s house in Maple Ridge.

“I have places to stay,” Valentine said. “But I hate to ask for help. I’m not used to it – I’ve always been the giver. The neighbors have come with donations of clothing, furniture and money – the people here are so wonderful.”

In the long run, Valentine said she’s not sure if she’ll be able to call Grant Landing home again.

“I would love – in my wildest dreams – to build a small floating house,” she said. “I’m hating the idea that I’ll have to leave this marina and not come back.”

Despite the full relocation, Valentin said she’s keeping a positive outlook on everything, hoping to celebrate her 57th birthday on the day her house sank.

“You have to stay positive; there’s a silver lining to everything and everything happens for a reason, “Valentine emphasized.” It’s a liberating feeling in a way. “

Valentine’s family created a Go Fund Me account that helped him replace some of the assets he lost.

People can visit www.gofundme.com if they would like to donate.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement