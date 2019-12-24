advertisement

October 8, 2015: Republic of Ireland 1 Germany – European Championship qualification, Aviva Stadium

You know that the old man doesn’t copy the Germans? Well, you might have had difficulties supporting them before their game at Aviva in October 2015, where they were world champions and with some qualifications.

Ireland had annoyed them a little when it struck a late equalizer in Gelsenkirchen a few months earlier, and Joachim Löw’s team had eliminated disappointment over the group’s other four teams. Twice against all of them, twice against Gibraltar, with 19 to three goals before there was a revenge in Dublin.

After the first 20 minutes it was clear that the Germans were not at their best, but Ireland still had to work incredibly hard to stay in the game. The defense played well and the intervention of Richard Keogh, which prevented a Matthias Ginter ball from reaching Mario Götze, who was already preparing to shoot, was as important as the goal that won him for the hosts. Almost.

The goal came in the 70th minute, shortly after Jon Walters went under in search of a penalty for a push from Mats Hummels. Within seconds, the ball was at the other end of the field, at the feet of substitute goalkeeper Darren Randolph, for Shay Given and his competitive debut.

When he was about to close, Randolph took a step to the right before making a long pass towards Shane Long, which saw the opportunity before one of the three Germans around him seemed to feel the danger.

The striker controlled his run so easily that the ball fell over his right shoulder and into his path, and then pushed it almost perfectly the first time he touched it. Moving to the right side of Germany instead of aiming directly at the gate forced Jonas Hector to slow down and change direction for fear of clattering into him and moving off the square. In the end, he and Hummels are reduced to spectators, and Jéröme Boateng isn’t close enough to try a block, since Long let fly with a shot that, though not perfectly placed, given Manuel the strength he had Holding new ones was good enough to save.

The world champions should be beaten. The place, as they say, went wild.

