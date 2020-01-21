advertisement

By Nick Fierro The morning call

Tuesday

January 21, 2020 at 2:12 p.m.

The right-wing duel of the Eagles was named as a replacement when Packers David Bakhtiari failed

The typical wear and tear before the Pro Bowl has resulted in the Philadelphia Eagles being selected against Lane Johnson for the third consecutive game on Tuesday.

Johnson is also not allowed to play in Orlando, Florida on Sunday after missing the last three regular season games and the Eagles playoff loss to the Seahawks with a severe ankle sprain.

Still, his late addition, which came when Packers’ David Bakhtiari stepped down, puts the Eagles six in total. The others are G Brandon Brooks, C Jason Kelce, TE Zach Ertz, DE Fletcher Cox and LC Rick Lovato.

Brooks (separated shoulder) will definitely not play, and Ertz and Cox have had injuries at the end of the season, so their participation this Sunday is also questionable.

Johnson is the first real tackle to be added to this year’s game.

In December, Johnson signed a contract extension that runs until 2025.

