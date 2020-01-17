advertisement

Diversions were put in place on a Derbyshire road that closed after a landslide.

Derbyshire County Council blocked part of Lea Road between Cromford and Lea Bridge after the landslide, which occurred overnight.

advertisement

The closure is between Mill Road and Willersley Lane, Cromford and Mill Lane and Lea Road, Lea Bridge.

This photo shows the extent of the damage and the council says the road has been affected by the recent flooding.

The authority cannot say how long the road is likely to be closed.

The Derbyshire County Council Facebook post reads: “We closed a section of Lea Road between Cromford and Lea Bridge after a landslide overnight.

“An inspector has been assigned to assess the damage, but the terrain is still moving, so we will continue to monitor the situation.

“At this point, we cannot say for how long the road, which has been affected by the recent floods, will be closed.

“The closure takes place between the junctions with Mill Road and Willersley Lane (Cromford side) and Mill Lane and Lea Road (Lea Bridge side). Bypass lines will be in place although access to the houses will be maintained. ”

From the original post, the board has now given details of the diversion that will be in place.

It is along the B5035, through Whatstandwell, Crich, Cromford Road, Wakebridge, Mill Lane, Lea Road and vice versa for motorists traveling in the opposite direction.

Some bus services have also been affected.

The second article reads: “Littles Travel’s 140 and 141 bus services are affected. Check with the bus company before traveling for the latest information.”

.

advertisement