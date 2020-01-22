advertisement

A Dundee monument, empty for decades, has been sold to a property developer.

Custom House will be taken over by Alicydon Limited, which is based in the city and aims to restore the Grade A listed building.

Apex Hotels abandoned plans to transform the 1840s structure into a boutique hotel last year and said it had decided to sell the property to focus on its existing Dundee hotel, the Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa .

The city’s former port authority headquarters went on the market last summer as a potential residential development.

Angela Vickers, CEO of Apex Hotels, said: “The decision to bring Custom House to the market was not taken lightly.

“However, after considering various options following a rigorous market assessment, we concluded that due to the increasing number of hotels coupled with the level of investment in our existing Dundee property, it would not be viable to ” bring new accommodation to the market via the development of Custom Maison.

“We are pleased to have found a buyer who is determined to conserve, develop and restore one of the most historic and valued buildings in the city.

“We continue to focus on the development of Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa, which has seen £ 3.4 million invested in the past two years, with a renovation of 2.4 million full rooms and, more recently a £ 1 million work program to refurbish the public. zones, restaurant and spa. “

In December, a member of the Dundee Civic Trust suggested that Custom House should be lifted and rotated 90 degrees to facilitate its return to service.

In 1970, the Lubomirski Palace in Poland was removed from its foundations and reoriented and Jerzy Rzepecki suggested a similar exercise to make Custom House a right angle to its current position with its’ currently useless front door facing at the quay instead of being a courtyard away from the main road. “

