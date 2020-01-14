advertisement

Warning: worrying content

An older landlord who tried to collect $ 200 from his tenant died after allegedly being pushed down a flight of stairs.

The 71-year-old Edgar Moncayo tried to collect rent from his building in Corona, Queens, New York on Sunday, January 12, when the 22-year-old Alex Garces reportedly pushed him down the front stairs, the police said.

The incident was recorded in surveillance videos outside the building and the moment the landlord was unprepared when the front door to the building was opened and he was apparently violently pushed.

The footage is shown below. Warning: incriminating content.

The footage appears to show 71-year-old Edgar talking on his cell phone on the steps of his property on 102nd Street at around 3:00 p.m. when the building’s door suddenly opens.

A brief argument between Edgar and his tenant, identified by sources as 22-year-old Garces, follows before the landlord appears to be sliding down the red brick staircase, according to the video recorded by CBS New York.

The footage then shows Edgar falling down the eight steps before hitting the sidewalk on which he lies motionless after his head hits the ground.

The tenant and a friend then go down the steps to Edgar’s motionless body on the sidewalk and pause to check on the older man before pacing up and down.

The police attributed Edgar’s injuries to a tenant dispute and looked for Garces and possibly a second person to interview. Garces was reportedly later arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The tenant initially informed the police that the fall was an accident when he tried to take his mattress out of the building and bump into the front door, causing the 71-year-old to fall.

However, the landlord’s family decided to check the footage of the ring video camera installed on their property to see what happened to themselves.

Edgar’s grandson, 20-year-old Nicolas Jativa, told the New York Post that his grandfather was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13, after getting a life injury from NYC Health + Hospitals for head trauma.

My grandmother wasn’t home when this happened, she was already on her way home when she received a call from a neighbor who told her what had happened.

As soon as she saw my grandfather she dropped to her knees and just started crying. I didn’t believe it until I saw the video for myself, and it’s terrible.

The landlord lived with his wife in the basement of the building, while the suspect – who reportedly had not paid the rent last month – lived on the first floor.

Jativa said it has postponed problems since tenants last month. ‘It was all for rent, rent money that this guy didn’t want to pay,’ said the grandson.

He said the family was devastated by the death of his grandfather, adding: “We all hoped he would survive. Life takes its course. “

If you have had a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

