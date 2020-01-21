advertisement

Mikel Arteta has learned a lot about his team since Arsenal faced Chelsea last month, and Frank Lampard has helped the Gunners boss to become a success.

Fourth-placed Chelsea, who suffered a last loss to Newcastle United on Saturday, will face Arsenal on Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Laceta rightly says Arsenal should be bad, Arteta says

The Gunners have drawn their last two Premier League games after last conceding against Sheffield United.

Arsenal also gave up a lead in their December blues session, losing 2-1 after late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham, and Arteta admitted that his team is a work in progress.

“A lot has happened and it feels like being fair for more than a month, the number of games, the [number] we trained, the number of things that happened,” Arteta told a press conference.

“Yes, a lot of things have changed, a lot of positive reactions and the things they take on board, and the way we managed to change the energy, atmosphere, relationship and chemistry with our fans, were extremely important to us.

“It could have been a bit different in terms of results. I think we were very unlucky and other aspects influenced that.”

Arsenal have scored their first goal in the last five games, but have only two wins in those games, a fact that affects Arteta.

“The way we cashed in, the last two goals hurt a bit,” added Arteta.

“We have to try to make a difference when we come first. We have to have the ambition to score second and third wherever we have the opportunity to do so. In the last moments of the Premier League, the game is there.” never closed. “

Arteta’s Chelsea counterpart Lampard believes Arsenal has a talented Spaniard coach, but says the former Manchester City assistant will take time.

“I know they are a good team with players who can hurt you,” Lampard said Monday.

“Think, we’ve seen a little change since Arteta showed some of her accomplishments. We felt we needed to be extra careful and do our best in the first 30 minutes in the Emirates.

“I aggressively think that they were brilliant. Small tactical changes and maybe an energy boost that came from a manager change.

“He will want a lot more time. You are a good team and I think he is a good coach and he deserves it and will have time to do it right. He has already made an impact and I am doing well no illusions about it. ” how difficult it will be “

