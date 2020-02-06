advertisement

Disney + is a blessing for animated short films, including the fact that the porcelain shepherdess from “Toy Story 4” has detached herself from her lamp.

With “Lamp Life”, the new Pixar short film that is currently running on Disney +, we can see in “Toy Story 4” how Bo Peep became a proud and heroic Lost Toy director Valerie LaPointe (“Toy Story 4”, Head of history and co-author) who turned it upside down.

“I dug up all the cutscenes we had (from the flashback) that were sad, and I tried to look through the lens of how Bo would look back on her life,” said LaPointe, a story artist at the Oscar -crowned “Inside Out” and “Brave”. “Her personality would look back and say that she had a hard life, but she came out as a better person, a better toy, she found a new way of life and she can laugh about it. But when she told what happened to her, the handful of gags were changed from sad to funny. “

advertisement

This reinvention was then carried out in a series of flashbacks in “Lamp Life” in which Bo (Annie Potts) tells Woody (pronounced Tom Hank’s younger brother Jim) what happened after she left Andy’s house. The porcelain shepherdess is bored in the nursery because the mother cannot be touched, she is abused by teenagers at a white elephant party and ends up in the infamous antique shop in “Toy Story 4”, where she is safe but bored again. This leads to her brave outbreak in search of adventures as a lost toy with her new friend Giggle McDimples (voiced by Ally Maki).

connected

connected

Disney +

“Bo is complicated,” said LaPointe. “It’s part of a lamp, but it’s porcelain, and it’s removable and meant for babies.” When we did the feature, it was confusing how to address it. We finally took the fact that it was a Is a toy that you want to play with and let us do even more, it wants a life like Buzz and Woody. “

With a small crew of animators, LaPointe was given excellent advice by Pete Docter (“Soul”), the studio’s chief creative officer, and “Toy Story 4” producer Jonas Rivera. In particular, Docter recommended that you focus more on Bo and less on the children in a time-lapse sequence.

“I watched every shot and Bo’s lamp in the middle was great because the audience wasn’t confused, but we also had to keep the children’s faces as far from the screen as possible,” she said. Another benefit was that the animators had to do strong silhouette poses as you watch subtle changes in Bo during the sequence as you cut.

Disney +

LaPointe liked to work with the restriction of leaving the lamp in the same place and shortening the time, which also made it possible to change the seasons and the surroundings. This led to a more dramatic escape from the antique shop, which became Bo’s moment of liberation. “This essentially gives Bo its own,” she added. “She is no longer defined by the box she came in as a baby lamp. She lived and enjoyed this life, but at some point she had to consciously change her situation and become a lost toy.”

By directing her own short film, LaPointe got to know the rest of the pipeline much better. However, during a scene where Bo is on fire, LaPointe literally learned how to extinguish a fire when a rendering error caused Bo’s entire head to go up in flames.

“It looked cool, but it was over the top,” added LaPointe, who is currently developing several ideas for her first feature – no longer defined by the box she came in at Pixar.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement