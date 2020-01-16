advertisement

RIVERSIDE – Cal State Northridge striker Lamine Diane made UC Riverside coach David Patrick take a break at the end of the second half.

Patrick had left that behind after the officials’ blow-dry. The 36 points and nine rebounds Diane dropped on his Highlanders?

That has left its mark.

It also left UCR with its first loss at the season’s Big West Conference, a 80 to 68 setback against the Matadors in the SRC Arena on Thursday evening.

Big West’s 3-0 start? That has to wait. The losing streak against a 6-12 CSUN team after an 18-point blowout by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo? It continues, courtesy of reigning Big West player of the year Diane, who took the game in the middle of the second half.

Diane, who missed the Matadors’ first 12 games due to academic inadmissibility, scored 17 consecutive points in a 5:17 period. He was the “17” in the Matadors’ 17-5 round, which produced a balanced game in the first over 29 minutes. He opened the barrage with a tip-in and closed it with a 3-pointer in between, basically achieving every possible route from apparently every possible point on the pitch.

“I thought we sometimes jumped out of his way, we responded to his counterfeiting and he is obviously smart. He pauses and walks and I thought we were too reactive,” said Patrick, who said the bump was maybe an accident, but said that in the heat of the moment no one would bump him. “He is a good player. He will shoot and he will shoot

“He got a piece from everyone who attacked him.”

The Matadors’ run turned a tight five-point CSUN lead into a 15-point lead, and UCR (12-7, 2-1) tried to keep it in the single digits for the duration.

“We didn’t have an answer for him,” said Patrick. “Even though Diane hurt us, I thought our sales (14) hurt us. “You have to learn. If you’re 2-0, you’re the hunted.”

Even leaving Diane aside, CSUN wasn’t open for debate despite its 6-12 record. On Thursday evening, CSUN had owned the Highlanders in the SRC and won the last four meetings in 2016. The Matadors have also dominated UCR in the past three seasons. This was their seventh win in the last eight matches, even though last year’s win was three points.

It came despite a career level of 15 points and eight rebounds from Angus McWilliams, along with 14 from Callum McRae and 13 from the bank of Dikymbe Martin. Despite the Highlanders holding Terrell Gomez – the leader of the conference at 3 points and minutes – 17 points were scored: four points less than his average. It came from the UCR bank despite 39 points. And it came though UCR kept the running matadors five points before the break.

