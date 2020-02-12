Whenever it looks like we’re done with the Ball family and their basketball exploits, something reminds us that LaVar Ball and his sons will take on any media presence they can get. But hey, get what you can as long as you can, right?

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reports that LaMelo Ball and his representatives are releasing a sports documentary series after the prospect’s preparations for the 2020 NBA draft for sports television networks and media platforms. The series is said to be similar to HBO’s “24/7” documentary series that follows an athlete or team in the weeks leading up to an event, such as Winter Classic Matchup.

However, every point of sale interested in taking Ball’s documents with them has to pay a large amount. The Ball team is reportedly looking for $ 2 million for the series rights. McCarthy quoted a potential applicant who said his company would pass on this type of price tag.

The 18-year-old ball is expected to be one of the top picks in the NBA draft in June. The Sporting News bill, for example, listed it as number 2 in the overall selection. Bleacher Report places ball number three, as does Yahoo Sports, Tankathon and NBADraft.net. Rookie Wire considers him the number 1 prospect available. Such high projections would likely spark interest in documentaries that record Ball’s preparations for the design.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNMvIZFLuRQ (/ embed)

Ball hasn’t played college basketball yet, and it might spark curiosity to see his series if he’s somewhat unknown. He spent his junior year in high school with BC Prenani in the Lithuanian basketball league. During his senior year, he played in the short-lived Junior Basketball League (founded by his father LaVar) and on an Ohio Prep School team.

In the past four months, Illawarra has played ball in the Australian National Basketball League, scoring an average of 17 points, seven assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 12 games. He left the NBL in late January to prepare for the NBA draft.

At 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, ball is the size and scope that NBA teams appeal to. Although his outside shooting needs to be improved, his passport and pick-and-roll skills are considered to fit well with the current NBA style of play. Its size also makes it a good defense for most of the guards and strikers in the league.

Ball representatives also praised the potential customer’s social media as a selling point for the potential popularity of a series. According to the internet analysis company Conviva, he has 5.2 million followers on Instagram, 630,000 on Facebook and 588,300 on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yq_h8Y6ecnQ (/ embed)

A big question that comes with Lamelo Ball is, of course, how much his father, LaVar Ball, could be involved in such a company.

LaVar has previously played a very active role in developing and promoting his sons who play basketball, particularly with the creation of his clothing company Big Baller Brand and the Facebook live series Ball in the Family. However, his ambitions seem to have strained the relationship with the older son Lonzo, who now plays and thrives further outside the LaVar radius in New Orleans. LiAngelo currently plays for Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League.

The potential participation of LaVar Ball could, depending on the producers and executives, either promote or impair the attractiveness of a sports documentary. Some media may prefer a more serious series, while LaVar is more focused on reality TV. However, this perspective could also help reach a wider audience that is less interested in sports.

(Front Office Sports)