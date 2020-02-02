advertisement

Critics said Lamar Jackson should switch positions as a wide receiver before starting his professional football career. The college star – a Heisman Trophy winner – was selected in the 2018 NFL draft after four quarterbacks with the final selection.

Tonight Jackson defied his critics and was unanimously named NFL Most Valuable Player. The leader of the Baltimore Ravens is only the second player to win the award unanimously, the other is six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in 2010.

In his amazing season, Jackson laced up the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 cleat. The model features a one-piece knit shoe construction for a sock-like fit and a carbon fiber plate for the light strength required for performance on the grate.

After the regular season, the MVP quarterback wore a different style at the NFL Pro Bowl: the Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360 Premium. The studs will be released tomorrow via Nike.com.

This season was a historic one for Jackson. He is the only quarterback in league history to drop more than 3,000 yards and more than 1,000 yards in the same season, and he is the only player to have accumulated more than 1,000 rushing yards while dropping more than 30 touchdowns same season.

