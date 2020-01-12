advertisement

Lamar Jackson had a regular MVP season, but former Boynton Beach star and the rest of the Baltimore Ravens will not go to the Super Bowl LIV.

BALTIMORE – The Lamar Jackson, who ran with dedication and 36 touchdown passes for the best team in the league, did not show up in the playoffs – again.

During his wonderful second season in the NFL, Jackson was an all-pro quarterback who led the Baltimore Ravens to the best record in the league. The former Boynton Beach High School standout brought with it most of the yards a quarterback had seen in the league’s history, and was the culprit of an offense that led the NFL to scoring.

He put up some tough numbers against Tennessee on Saturday night – ran 143 yards and collected 365 yards through the air – but Jackson also threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and failed twice on a fourth-and-1 carry and led Baltimore to only one Touchdown in a 28-12 upset loss.

And that’s why the top seed ravens for the season are made much earlier than expected. Baltimore’s 12-game winning streak, home advantage, and best AFC player status didn’t matter.

“We just hit each other. I had a lot of mistakes in my name, “said Jackson.” Three sales. That should not happen. “

After a three-week break, a bug-prone Jackson didn’t bring the Ravens to the end zone until the fourth quarter. This was exactly what happened a year ago when Baltimore scored two late touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoff.

Jackson’s goal this season was to clear the memory of this game after beating Baltimore 6-1. Jackson went 2 out of 8 for 17 yards and an interception in the first half against the chargers, and the Ravens fell behind 23-3 in a one-time endgame performance.

It was Super Bowl or bankruptcy this time, and Baltimore seemed able to do it. Jackson and the Ravens have been practically unstoppable in the past three months, knocking aside some of the league’s best teams with surprising ease.

And then that.

Jackson is 19-3 as a starter during the regular season and 0 and 2 in the playoffs. Now he has to live with it for a year.

“I know how he will react,” said coach John Harbaugh.

That made this game so damn surprising.

The ravens were 8 for 8 in 4: 1 situations this year. Jackson went 0 for 2 in this case and was stuffed at the border at every opportunity. Both times the titans went the other way for touchdowns.

“I hate to lose. I really do, “said Jackson.” We have to make an effort next time and transform it. “

Jackson’s 50th pass of the night, which is still in fourth place in Tennessee with just over 4 minutes, hit the ground with a thump – just like Baltimore’s season.

Jackson finished 31 for 59, the Ravens made 29 first losses and pulled 530 yards. However, the main number was 12 – the number of points Baltimore scored in its lowest edition of the year.

Jackson doesn’t deserve all the blame for the breakdown. Damn it, the ravens were punished twice without getting the ball in hand. And another all-pro selection, Marcus Peters, was badly burned by Caliph Raymond on a 45-yard touchdown pass immediately after Jackson had not reached the yards required to maintain ownership.

When the Ravens entered their farewell week, veteran guard Marshal Yanda prophetically spoke about the relevance of Baltimore’s magical season to the playoffs.

“You only have to turn the ball over once or twice, one penalty here and one penalty there. All it takes is a loss and we’re done, ”said Yanda. “The 14-2 stuff doesn’t matter.”

How very true.

