Lakwena victims and survivors presented their petition to President Rebecca Kadaga on Monday (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Victims and survivors of the Alice Lakwena insurgency ask the government to keep its promise of 11.6 billion UGX for its contribution to the end of the fighting in eastern Uganda.

The number of victims and survivors is 2,330, each expecting 5 million Chinese shillings for fighting alongside the government to chase Lakwena and her fighters, who ravaged the region, killing people and destroying goods between 1985 and 1987.

In a petition presented to the President of the Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, on Monday January 27, 2020, the group belonging to the “ Lakwena Victims Association ” declared that it was aggrieved that the execution of an engagement of President Yoweri Museveni in 2016 to compensate them has delayed too much. without any sign of its completion.

“While the president was in the Luuka district at the Busiro primary school in 2016, he promised that the war victims of Lakwena de Teso, Busoga and Bukedi would be sorted within 40 days. He has indeed tasked Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda to manage the case, ”said Swaibu Igulu, president of the association.

He said that group leaders are threatened by their members who accuse them of defrauding money.

“There are many people we have left behind who say that we, the leaders, have taken the money promised by the president,” he said.

The claimants are from the districts of Mayuge, Luuka, Iganga, Bugiri, Jinja, Kamuli, Kaliro, Buyende, Namayingo, Namutumba and Serere.

The group accused the chairman of the veterans’ audit committee, the president’s office, Colonel Jacob Asiimwe, of having failed to compensate.

President Kadaga has committed to convening a meeting with officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, who have been repeatedly mentioned by the petitioners for having initiated the payment process.

“I will invite the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Luwero Triangle, Col Jacob Asiimwe and your representatives from each district so that we can identify the roadblock,” she said.

CAPTION: Kadaga (R) meets victims and survivors of the Lakwena Insurgency at his office in Kampala

