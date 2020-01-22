advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (23) scores two points as New York Knicks striker Taj Gibson (67) scores from one during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York on Wednesday, January Wednesday Defender is held back by Lakers. 22. 2020. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)

The Los Angeles Lakers Rondo # 9 heads off after the New York Knicks foul of Mitchell Robinson # 23 in the first half on January 22, 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

Dwight Howard # 39 of the Los Angeles Lakers heads for the net while Damyean Dotson # 21 defends the New York Knicks in the first half on January 22, 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

Dwight Howard # 39 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a first-half foul against the New York Knicks on January 22, 2020 in Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers passes the ball in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)



Elfrid Payton (6) of the New York Knicks Guard tilts the ball away from LeBron James (23), the attacker of the Los Angeles Lakers, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 (AP Photo / Kathy Willens))

LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles when he speaks to Spike Lee against the New York Knicks in the first quarter on January 22, 2020 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

New York Knicks striker Taj Gibson (67) wins Dwight Howard (39) of Los Angeles Lakers, while Knicks striker Julius Randle (30) left in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York on Wednesday, January 22 looks. 2020. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)

Frank Ntilikina (11) of New York Knicks defends while Los Angeles Lakers attacker LeBron James (23) scores two points in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)

Avery Bradley (11) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots for three points while Elfrid Payton of the New York Knicks defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)



Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (23) drives into the basket while New York Knicks Center defends Mitchell Robinson (23) and Knicks striker Marcus Morris Sr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game New York watches from the ground, Wednesday January 22, 2020. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)

LeBron James # 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers will be fouled in New York City on January 22, 2020 by Marcus Morris Sr. # 13 of the New York Knicks in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers striker Anthony Davis (3) shoots over New York Knicks, Taj Gibson (67) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (23) holds the ball of New York Knicks keeper Elfrid Payton (6) while playing in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 Basket moves. (AP Photo (Kathy Willens)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James, 23, has no chance to defend him in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. (AP Photo / Kathy Willens)



NEW YORK – There are nights when winning is a matter only.

The Lakers 100-92 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night was the right result, but it dragged on to the end and wasn’t the kind of confident performance the Lakers had expected after their worst defeat of the season against Boston two days earlier.

There was incremental progress: Anthony Davis looked healthier in his second game after an injury, scoring 28 points and five assists with a more aggressive approach. The Lakers (35-9) also had a more coherent defense and gave way to shoot the Knicks (12-33) at just 41 percent.

But even though the Lakers played in the basketball mecca, the national spotlight was elsewhere – centered in New Orleans for the official debut of Pelican novice Zion Williamson. And the Lakers and Knicks played a game that would have been an indispensable part of the regular season’s NBA season.

The Lakers hoped not to lose one game against the other with the joy and passion of a dentist drilling a molar.

It didn’t look like one of the best NBA teams would compete against one of the worst. The Lakers never led with 7-0 at the beginning of the fourth quarter with more than 13 points, but quickly went to a one-digit game, as was the case most of the night.

Davis scored eight points in the final with 3:45 and ended the free throw line with 13 to 13 points. He played 30 minutes after losing only 23 after returning from a battered butt in Boston, where the Lakers were held between 139 and 107, on Monday.

The Lakers’ most lively sign of life in the first half was LeBron James, who scored the first of his 21 points in a color sprint to get a hard finish on the way to eight of his first nine attempts. At halftime he had 19 points.

James’ pursuit of Kobe Bryant (33,643) for third place in the NBA career standings is within reach: he only needs 45 points to hold his own against the Black Mamba.

The Lakers stay in New York to play the second game of a Big Apple against each other and compete against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday evening before ending their five-game journey in Philadelphia on Saturday.

This vision 👀 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/jTp7kde4o0

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 23, 2020

This AD socket. It’s over. pic.twitter.com/YOAwBHwe24

– Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 23, 2020

