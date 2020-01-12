advertisement

OKLAHOMA CITY – Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points this season and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past Oklahoma City Thunder 125-110 without the stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Saturday night.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James had a cold in his chest. James has an average of 25.4 points, 10.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds and has helped the Lakers to set the best record in the Western Conference.

Davis, who leads the Lakers with 27.1 points per game, missed his second game in a row with a Gluteus Maximus bruise.

It didn’t matter. Kuzma made 15 of 24 shots in just his third start of the season. Rondo district added 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers. Los Angeles shot 51.5% and won the eighth consecutive win.

James played on Friday night and had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Without him, the Lakers took the lead by 58% at half-time from 73:49 to Thunder. Kuzma scored 23 points before the break. It was Oklahoma City’s biggest mid-term deficit of the season.

The Lakers extended the lead to 32 in the third quarter before Oklahoma City rose to 102-82 at the end of the period, but the Thunder never really got close.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 24 points for the Thunder, who won 11 of their 13 previous games.

TIP-INS

Lakers: G Danny Green sat there with a sore right hip. … C Dwight Howard was issued a technical in the fourth quarter. Howard had 14 rebounds.

Donner: Reserve Center Nerlens Noel missed the game with sprained left ankles. … Gallinari was awarded a technical foul in the third quarter for calling against him.

NEXT

Lakers: hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Donner: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

