LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (left) tries to take action against Ben Simmons (right) of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo / Chris Szagola)

Los Angeles Lakers striker LeBron James (center right) meets Philadelphia 76ers striker Tobias Harris (right) and Shake Milton (center left). in Philadelphia. (AP Photo / Chris Szagola)

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (left) plays with Matisse Thybulle (right) of the Philadelphia 76ers and defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Szagola)

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers pits in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Szagola)

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Philadelphia on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo / Chris Szagola)



PHILADELPHIA – The week before a Saturday evening, the Lakers felt the growing excitement of a milestone for LeBron James.

James has history. The 76ers won.

In a 108–91 loss to Philadelphia, it was Ben Simmons who was compared to James since he was in high school. He stole the show with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. In addition to wingman Tobias Harris (29 points), the Lakers (36-10) were overwhelmed by the aggressive rating wings of their opponents of the Eastern Conference (30-17).

It ended a 5-game road trip with a modest result when the Lakers went 3-2 but lost to the two best teams they faced.

The Lakers were hurt by their own mistakes. While James finished with 29 points and 8 assists and Anthony Davis reached a game high with 31 points, the team as a whole was prone to errors. The Lakers had 23 sales, which led to 34 points. Simmons and his company were unstoppable in the transition phase, even without all-star Joel Embiid.

Even on his own big night when he overtook Kobe Bryant in his career, James had 8 turnovers for himself. The Sixers had strong defensive games from Simmons and Matisse Thybulle that linked for nine steals.

Outdoor shots made it difficult to come back. The Lakers were only 6 for 30 on three.

The biggest lead for Sixers came in the third quarter when James struggled to hit the basket he needed to get past Bryant. They led with up to 22 points, but the Lakers were able to get it back within five points in the fourth quarter – also thanks to active bank stints, led by Alex Caruso (6 steals) with a 3-pointer from Kentavious Caldwell Pope.

Even when the Lakers shot badly and turned the ball over, Frank Vogel said he felt that the Lakers were still giving good energy, diving for loose balls on the floor, and fighting the Sixers even though they were down.

“I thought we survived the first blow and could continue fighting throughout the game,” he said. “I thought we didn’t play well, but we played really hard.”

McGee missed the second start in a row

The Lakers were again without a JaVale McGee launch center in Philadelphia, where he dealt with flu-like symptoms.

McGee missed a long stint with pneumonia last season and was briefly hospitalized. But Frank Vogel said that this battle with illness is not nearly as serious as the last one that has had a major impact on his season.

“He probably could have played tonight,” said Vogel. “He’s feeling better. Hasn’t eaten in two days. He’s exhausted. He had something that lingered last year and we’re just trying to be smart.”

McGee was isolated from the team so as not to spread his illness. Vogel said McGee had traveled from New York to Philadelphia alone, and the Lakers were considering sending him back to Los Angeles before the rest of the group.

McGee averaged 7.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks for the Lakers in just 17 minutes a night. Dwight Howard started in his place while the Lakers switched with Anthony Davis and Jared Dudley.

Vogel meets former player Roy Hibbert again

Frank Vogel is from South Jersey and has many family members and friends near Philly. But he made sure to plan the time for dinner with an old friend: Roy Hibbert.

The 7-foot-2 center was a stable pillar for Vogel’s best defense in Indiana. The two ate at a steakhouse in Philadelphia, where Hibbert is now Brett Brown’s assistant. Hibbert scored an average of 10 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his nine-year NBA career, where he spent one year with the Lakers.

Vogel and Hibbert traveled in succession to the final of the Eastern Conference, where they fought hard against LeBron James’ Miami Heat. The ties from this experience seem to be deeper than the judgment.

“He is a very, very close friend,” said Vogel. “His family is very close to my family, our women, our children, things like that. We will always have a special bond. … Glad to see that he comes to coaching. He will be a great coach, he has a great career ahead of him. ”

