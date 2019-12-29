advertisement

LeBron James scored 21 points, matched his best season with 16 assists and also collected seven rebounds while playing through a groin injury to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. in the evening.

Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 24 points and Anthony Davis added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Los Angeles stopped a weaker season, with four losing games. Region Rondo scored 15 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 and Dwight Howard had 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots.

Damian Lillard recorded 31 points and nine assists for the Trail Blazers, who lost their third straight game. Hassan Whiteside recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds, CJ McCollum scored 18 points, Anfernee Simons added 14, Carmelo Anthony had 13 and Anthony Tolliver tallied 12.

The Lakers have won four of their past five meetings with Portland after losing their previous 16s.

Los Angeles shot 51.6 percent from the field, including 11 of 32 in the 3-point range.

The Blazers Trail shot 47.7 percent and were 15 of 35 from behind the arc.

The Lakers led 85-75 after Davis hit a 3-pointer with 7:45 left in the third quarter before the Trail Blazers scored the next 11 points to take the lead.

Los Angeles later moved to a 13-4 late quarter to take a 103-95 lead in the final stanza.

Caldwell-Pope buried a 3-pointer from the left-hand corner in the quick break to give the Lakers a 118-107 lead with 3:55 left.

Caldwell-Pope dropped another 3-pointer from the left corner 61 seconds later to make it 123-112.

James recorded the No. 16 assist in stellar fashion with an alley to Davis, who slammed the ball home to make it 127-115 with 1:37 left to leave the game.

Kuzma scored 20 first-half points on 7-of-9 shooting to help the Lakers take the 71-64 lead. Lillard had 16 points for Portland.

James didn’t look too upset by his injury when he started strong with 10 points to help Los Angeles lead 34-32 after the opening quarter.

The Lakers led 62-49 after two free throws by Davis with 5:16 left in the second quarter before the Trail Blazers cut the boundary to seven passing in the break.

