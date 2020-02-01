advertisement

SACRAMENTO – From the hall a purple and gold crowd of a supposed street arena began to sing: “KO-BE! KO-BE! “At least for the tenth time.

At that moment, LeBron James caught a bullet at the top of the arch and threw a 3-pointer that chants in some of the last significant fourth quarter of a 129-113 Lakers (37-11) router at the Golden 1 Center.

advertisement

Such juxtapositions are often just coincidences. However, in recent days it has been more difficult to put these cool feelings in the background when overlapping events feel connected – especially when it comes to Kobe Bryant.

For example, when Danny Green hit a 3-pointer in the last few seconds of the first half and earned the Lakers 81 points in the first half. Aside from being the most points the Lakers have ever scored on the street in half, the number had an obvious meaning for every die-hard Laker fan – the number of points Bryant won in 2006 against the Raptors had achieved by itself.

The Lakers later said that it was completely accidental. Most of them were only aware of the connection when they were in the locker room at half-time. But it still hasn’t stopped some of them from feeling that maybe there was some substance.

“I don’t think anyone here saw anything like this,” said Anthony Davis with a cheerful smile. “But think he’s with us.”

There were several such small tributes against the kings (18-30) that led to the most important. The Lakers had to heal on Friday evening. They had to win on Saturday evening.

From the opening notes of “Amazing Grace” to the end of Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers – with countless tributes to Kobe – for the first time since the death of Bryant, his daughter, nothing felt normal about Gianna and seven others last Sunday. The Lakers admitted this on Friday when Frank Vogel described the game as “difficult” and the players said they were fearful, sad and a series of strong emotions that had much more to do with grief than any kind of competition.

It might have helped that the Lakers had a short turnaround time of less than 24 hours to prepare for the Upstate and prepare for a game. Maybe it helped that they left their own building, the place of emotional trauma, for various reasons.

Regardless of the combination of factors, the Lakers seemed prepared for the job as always.

“Tonight it was” Back on track “. Do you know what I mean?” Said Vogel. “Let’s go back to the business and get a profit no matter what. And our guys have started at a really high level.”

Avery Bradley started the game in a hot phase, a surprise for the defensive specialist who has been looking for his jump shot lately. He made his six of his first nine shots, including four with three pointers, to start the first quarter with 16 points.

But it was James (15 points, 10 rebounds) who staged the action with precision and scored all eleven of his assists in the first half, as the Lakers scored more points in one half (81) than ever before in the time of the shot put. He threw no-look passports and passes behind his back. One of the best assists of the night was not James, but Rondo who found James on the bounce pass for a breakaway dunk.

The Lakers did not slow down last week’s drainage events: they had 37 points in the quick break. They were also devastating from a distance, ending in 19 threes, and the team as a whole pinged the ball with 33 assists across the pitch.

“We were disappointed with this game last night,” said Danny Green. “We tried to recover tonight, capitalize and hopefully return to the right category and get into another winning streak, keep our focus, refocus, and not look or get too excited.”

The kings were overwhelmed and doubled after only a quarter with 44:22. While De’Aaron Fox (24 points) and Buddy Hield (22 points) fell behind, the game has mostly been double-digit in the last three quarters.

Seven Lakers ended in double digits, led by Anthony Davis (21 points), who bullied an understaffed Kings forecourt without Marvin Bagley and Dewayne Dedmon.

The defeat against the blazers ended the Lakers’ perfection in all two games, but the team is still perfect in day two competitions 7-0 in such situations.

However, there are different levels of resilience, and the Lakers have left a devastating week with a win – a hopeful sign that beyond healing there is an appearance of business as usual.

“Last night was tough for everyone: Some said they didn’t even think it felt like a game,” said Davis. “But we all wanted to play tonight and try to get back on the winning streak.”

advertisement