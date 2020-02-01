advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Mourning has taken up entire stretches of the sidewalk. There are filled walls and billboards. It has found its way to bus signs and window panes. In Los Angeles, people have their worries on their backs.

It was the same with the Lakers, who were largely devastated in private quarters. Until now.

The Lakers players were able to talk about the grief they had been through last week after learning that Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and seven others had died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. For the first time, they showed the emotions they were going through when they tried to return to the basketball business – which felt like an impossible task during an exciting tribute night to Bryant.

Here are some of the Lakers players who explain in their own words how they felt in the past week and what they took away from the incident – and conclude with a strong thought from LeBron James:

Anthony Davis

The structure of the Friday game and how he felt about it:

“I personally. Scared. Nervous. They saw everything and all the decals on the floor knew what would be tonight. It was an emotional game for all of us, obviously we want to do our best to make him proud. I think the first game will still be emotional for us, but it was just an emotional day, just knowing that one day we will face up and play that night. I’m just trying to play as hard as possible and I know he wants what I should do. I did my best to make him proud. ”

His favorite memory of Kobe:

“For me, the memory I will always have at the Olympics. I met him for the first time. I will never forget. We played against Nigeria. You will probably remember. And we won at 60 or so. I finally got a chance to play, I was just so happy to be with these people, with all these future Hall of Famers, I forgot to put my shirt on before the game when coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) called me to going into the game i go to the table and just take off my warm up shirt and i look down and there is only a white t shirt underneath i sneak back to the bank i whispered something to him because i didn’t want that these guys hear me. “I forgot my jersey” and I sit down. Kobe was like me – I can’t say what he said, but basically, “Why don’t you go into the game? it is your chance. “I said I wasn’t wearing my jersey. There is a picture where he looks at my warm-up. After that he said a few things. So now I check that I am wearing my jersey before every game. He has me told how to dress before the game. ”

QUINN COOK

Go to LA on Sunday to be with mourners:

“I don’t know. I went to the (practice) facility first just to distract myself from it. But I couldn’t really distract myself from it. So I saw what they were doing down there. I’m a fan first, so I wanted to be part of something special, just all the fans who honor him, honor Gigi, all the people who are affected, and the fans were great. They made me grieve, they encouraged me and I needed it. It was one hard week … my brother just took me there and dropped me off. I wasn’t with anyone. I just wanted to show my respect to my favorite player. It was just an instinctive thing. I cried all day. ”

His favorite memories of Kobe:

“Everything. Everything. It’s like my whole childhood. If, as I said, you are obsessed with someone, you won’t find a Kobe fan bigger than me. Then when LeBron came, it was Kobe and LeBron and I was everything no one else. So to grow up and have a relationship with him. Coach K made sure that I was called whenever he called. Whenever he came to a game, I was the first one of the five minutes with him. I think Kobe appreciated how big my fan was. He always reached me and kept looking for me. I only remember that I will take my last conversation with me forever. ”

The last advice Kobe gave him:

“That was the last moment. I only remember Game 5 of the Western Conference final. I missed the shot to win the game and fell 3-2. We won the series, we won the championship. But I saw him this summer and he was just so proud that I took the picture. And the only thing that I played again and again that night, I have a crush on social media, they keep playing the recordings in the SportsCenter and so on. I only remember that he took these three pictures in Utah. I kept replaying that in my head and the next time I saw him, it was the last time I was allowed to speak to him. He mentioned that and that meant the world to me. I cried all week. We have all been hurt. But he wants us to stay strong and keep going. It’s an incredible group of people, a group of people that we have in this organization to go through what we’ve been through. It still stings, but we have each other. ”

After seeing the tribute, you need to play:

“It is part of it. For me, as I said, it is as if a piece of my childhood was taken from me, taken from everyone. In my 26 years, I have never experienced a death that affected everyone I kept coming back to my father because he was the biggest Laker fan ever, the biggest Kobe fan ever. When he came over, Kobe was like what kept me going. Lakers got me going back then It kind of took me back to 2008. I just don’t know how to get over it, but I only know that he wants us to continue. ”

Kyle Kusma

How it affected him:

“Man, I cried a lot this week, laughed a lot, probably cried so much that I don’t have so many tears anymore, so … I’m just really thinking about what he stood for and what he meant for the game and today Evening I was just trying to be fearless. Tried to play my heart out. We know that he did it every night and we all did it. ”

The Lakers are supposed to help him mourn:

“It means the world, brothers. This is our team, it reminds me of a college team, everyone is so close. We know each other’s families, we are connected everywhere, we are very closely connected, that just means a lot. A lot of us have been emotional over the past week and I think we did a great job of coping and grieving and laughing and just being together. ”

Watch the honors:

“Everything was just beautiful. When I saw the highlights and heard him speak, I sat back with a smile and that’s all you can really do to appreciate the moments – obviously it’s hard to lose someone, obviously time and time Place. But I think for the most part that death should be celebrating someone’s life, all of their successes, not just basketball successes, but life. Of course, one of the greatest things in the world is winning multiple championships on the basketball court, but being a good father, being a good person – that’s what we should all celebrate. ”

DANNY GREEN

Balancing the emotions of the game:

“It was tough, man. I was in a difficult environment, in a difficult atmosphere and this is one of the most difficult games I have played in my career. But I think if we try to keep balance or to keep ourselves, we stay closer than anything is as close as possible. Take your time too, but stay in a gym. Many people who work in the double shift, work in the mornings and evenings, just don’t think about it, because everywhere you look you can see everything on the TV, the whole phone and social media, constant reminder of what we lost to have. Not just the organization or this team, but the world. ”

What Kobe meant to him:

“He was the definition, the epitome of hard work. There is no other way to express it. The guy works as if he wasn’t one of them or he’s like the 15th man, but he had the talent of the world’s best athletes. If a guy like this can, there’s no excuse for why I couldn’t jump off my butt, do the little things, and work as hard as he did. He has all the talent in the world and works as if he were the 15th man in the team.

“When I was growing up, it was of course a kind of strange love-hate relationship. I was a Jordan fan and if you’re a Jordan fan somehow didn’t like that Kobe was so like him. As you get older, you start to respect this man and understand how hard it is to be like Mike. And he was closest to him, and you respected it, and when you play against him, the struggles we had, the interactions, you’re inherently a fan, regardless of what rivalry Michael has about him or LeBron about him You respect this man, what he did, what he built, what he did here. He was a big piece for me and my friends and family, everyone around me, a basketball fan, a sports fan. And then you see that the side of him that was really well received by most people was the side of him being a father.

“You see the big screen up there and see how much he had to do not only with his daughters but also with these girls from the Mamba Academy. He passed on his knowledge to the younger generation, but also the connection he had with his daughters and his family and how happy he was and how much he made them smile. You shed a few tears, but at the same time you also smile and at the same time I have no children, but I felt this connection. When I do, he’s a guy I’m trying to be like a father to. If I know anything about how he handled his children, I’ll be a decent father. ”

Showing emotions on Friday evening:

“We are human beings, just like everyone else. They also look at us as if we’re immortal. So we saw Kobe as if he were immortal. That’s why it’s still hard to believe. Because you didn’t think anything was him really touching or could ever happen to him, but we’re all human, too, it was cool to cry or show emotions or be a fan of guys before – there’s nothing cool about showing how much you love someone how very much you care about him or how much you respect him, how much you are a fan of his game and when something like this is sad and sucks but it opens many people’s eyes to what’s really important and that it’s okay and it’s not straightforward to actually say I love you to someone or to hold on to them or to be a fan and respect their game whether they’re on your team or not, whether you’ve fought them . no matter if they are a rival for your hero or your superstar or not. ”

JARED DUDLEY

What it was like to play after the tribute:

“Very difficult. I just think that a lot of emotions when it comes to an icon, an idol like Kobe and playing at home and wearing his jersey out there and obviously the crowd trying to mourn, celebrate, just try mourning time at the same time and that’s one thing about sport, sport can help, but to be able to play this game at the time it was just difficult. You could see that the first quarter was like a pick-up game, Guys didn’t really do it. You could tell we were a bit slower in communicating and really needed our energy by the second half. I thought Kuzma’s energy was being aggressively thrown back and of course Damian Lillard did a good show and things we tried didn’t really work, I thought it blew our air and then you want to win this game for him and of course you have bigger goals but this game was something you wanted to aim for to win, but it was just very difficult. ”

What Kobe meant to him as a SoCal child:

“For me personally, he was obviously an extreme competitor with a championship caliber setting. People say the Mamba mentality, for me it was a not to be lost mentality. I had the privilege of playing against him in the Western Conference finale, where the punches he took were some of the most difficult punches I’ve ever seen from a basketball player in my career. I think he had an average of 37-38, the difficulty, and really just wanted their team. And for me it’s just being able to play against someone that helped me to extend my career. It’s something I saw how he played – how hard you should work and even … in summer, nobody could match his work ethic. That was something that made players try to perfect their craft, but man, it’s a sad day. If you lose someone like that, I still don’t think so, sometimes when I wake up, you don’t believe it, and it’s someone I’ve never seen, so early, such a young age. So this will take a while. It’s not just a game or two games or two or three weeks. And maybe next year we’ll have to try to find a rhythm that can help us. ”

The difficulty in keeping emotions at bay:

“Sure, man. It started with practicing … you know that you hear the news on the plane, have a few days off and try to explain to relatives what happened and their children. And then come back in and see when basketball is second nature and for us it was definitely a difficult game, a difficult week. I do not know if it will be easier. I know time heals wounds, but this is someone bigger than basketball for us. He was global, see how he influenced the game, so we need to know now that it won’t get any easier. We play tomorrow, so we have to find out how we can use this energy positively and shape the season well. ”

LEBRON JAMES

Grief of being the public face of the Lakers:

“If you have a great support system, being able to deal with situations that you would never want, not only for myself, but also for my family and friends. If you have this support system, it helps a lot, it helps tremendously. This is the biggest thing I have in my life, I have my family and friends and my support system and I know that I am not doing it alone. I don’t have to face this challenge alone. It helps a lot. ”

When he decided to speak from the heart:

“Pretty much when I went out there. I knew I wanted to make sure I took note of all the lives lost on Sunday morning and I didn’t want to screw this up so I looked at all the names on the newspaper and was able to go through it , When I looked at the notecards on which I had or got support, I wanted to talk about some of them, but I just decided that for me personally, the words just flow from the heart and whatever comes out I know they’re clean and that everything is true. So it just happened, spontaneously. ”

How Kobe influenced his thoughts about family priority:

“I said to my wife a few days ago,” I’ve seen Kobe playing basketball for the Lakers for 20 years. Since he was 18 to 38 years old. “And I thought,” You know, it’s crazy. “She thought:” What? “I thought,” You know, what in the past three years with all the success he has had – five rings, multiple MVPs, all-star game MVPs, all in the top division, all in life, all in World, everything in basketball – it felt like the past three years were the happiest I’ve ever seen him. “I think we can all say that. It was the happiest time that I saw him, only with his daughters, with his family.

“When you play this basketball game, we give so much for it. This is my 17th year, so I know it. You give so much for where your family unfortunately goes on the track sometimes. Because if you want to be great in something, if you want to be the best in something, you are driven so that nothing stands in your way, sometimes not even your own family, and if you are compared to size all the time, you are compared to size all the time, and that makes us even more driven and shadier than our own family, so this is the difficult part that we deal with as professional athletes if you want to be great.

“To see him in the past three years, you’ll see Girl Dad, the hashtag. I’m a girl, dad. My brother here is a girl, dad. I don’t know how many of you own girls, but that is just so you understand that. It just puts everything in perspective. This is a beautiful game. It has taken us around the world. There have been so many things that we could never complain about. Never in in another position where we can achieve something with all of us, from you who write us these stories and play the game and cover it all over the world and in different branches, but at the end of the day when you hit your clocks , we beat our clocks and we are ready for the day, we do what we do, just make sure that you hug the (expletive) out of your family.If you have children, tell your children that you love them , try it as well as possible, and don’t feel bad, don’t feel bad if you happen to go to an event of your loved ones or something to sacrifice your job. Because I didn’t feel bad in Boston. I was in Springfield for two hours to visit my son. We had a game that evening. We let our ass be kicked. But I didn’t feel bad at all. So, um … yes, that took a turn. But on behalf of Kobe, why not? ”

