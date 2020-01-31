advertisement

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

LOS ANGELES – Kobe Bryant had a rule: follow your own script.

LeBron James had pulled some notes out of his waistband when he stood in front of about 20,000 people with a microphone in his hand. But reading from a map would not have been an appropriate tribute to the man he was trying to honor. It would not have been real.

So James threw away the notes: “Laker Nation, I would sell you anything if I read this (explicitly). I will go straight from the heart.”

That was the reason to return to the Staples Center, the house that Kobe had built, on Friday night to reach the heart.

The world has been staggering since Sunday when Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. The pulsating center of this grief was Southern California, where Bryant played for 20 years and won five championships before retiring to Newport Beach to become a media visionary and a proud father.

The end of such a tragedy is still a long way off. But at that moment – which felt like one of the most intimate gatherings of thousands ever – James and the Lakers tried to convey something different to the fans: passion.

“The only thing we always shared was the determination to always win and just be great,” said James. “The fact that I’m here now means so much to me. I want to continue with my teammates and continue his legacy, not just this year, but as long as we can play the basketball game we love, because that’s what Kobe Bryant would want . ”

During the defeat of the 127-119 Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers (22-27) the passion rained in the emphatic chants of “KO-BE! KO-BE! “In a game that at times lacked composure but never lacked heart. While James collected 22 points and 10 assists or Kyle Kuzma shot around the field for 17 points and 15 rebounds, the Lakers (36-11) went out of their way hoping that Bryant would admire them.

The fumes of an emotional week were clearly felt as the Lakers approached the goal. While Anthony Davis had the best 37 points on the team (and 15 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots), the Lakers couldn’t believe Damian Lillard’s quick-footed, fearless shot, which was probably a Kobe cut for the modern game Had 48 points (23 in the third quarter), 10 assists and nine rebounds.

But as Lillard ESPN said before the game: “Nobody will win tonight. Kobe is gone, his family won’t get him back, and that’s just basketball. ”

Kobe Bryant was everywhere on Friday night. On the front and back of thousands of free T-shirts that immediately attracted fans and embossed the Staples Center with Lakers Gold in the top row.

Kobe Bryant was sewn into the “24” on the bracelet from James, who wore it on his forearm in homage to the icon of the Lakers. It was buttoned in the lapel of Jeanie Buss’ suit. Both coaches wore Bryant’s signature shoe as they put on their suits. The team wore jerseys with their initials on the right shoulder. The stanchions that held the baskets showed pictures of the black mamba.

It was his name that cracked Lawrence Tanter’s soft baritone voice when he introduced each member of the Lakers grid in the same way: “6-foot-6, in his 20th campaign, from Lower Merion High School, Kobeeeee Bryannnnt! ”

Even though Bryant was everywhere, not even the heartfelt honor could fill the void of two empty seats in the yard. The Lakers cleared the chairs on which Kobe and Gianna had sat on their last visit to the Staples Center on December 29th. Her basketball jerseys were wrapped over the backrests, and a lush bunch of red roses rested where they were last.

This emptiness was most felt during the long silence – 24.2 seconds to honor the Bryants before they left.

From Usher’s soulful opening play of “Amazing Grace” to the melancholic cello play by Ben Hong to a compilation of old interviews by Bryant to the highlights that were played on television during each break (the 81-point game, the free throws with a broken Achilles )) Everyone had their break point. James appeared in the closing notes of the Boyz II Men national anthem when he bit his lip and relied on Davis and Quinn Cook for support.

Many found this turning point long ago, when they were preparing for one of the most difficult games of their lives, red-eyed in the halls of the Staples Center.

They found comfort in company. After general manager Rob Pelinka had taken a seat in the second row for the pre-game tributes and much of the first quarter, he retired to watch the game further back with his daughter on her lap.

It was a night when basketball bonds were more important than the competition. James wanted to hug Lillard afterwards when the Lakers trudged off the field defeated. Another game in Sacramento awaited her in less than 24 hours.

The fact that they’re still here inspired them.

“Well, in Kobe Bryant’s words,” Mamba out, “said James in his address before the game.” But in our words, “Don’t forget.” Go on, brother. ”

