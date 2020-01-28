advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The NBA postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ next game against the Clippers on Tuesday night after retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

The league announced the decision in a statement Monday, saying it was made “out of respect for the Lakers organization”.

Bryant’s helicopter crashed on Sunday and the Lakers found out when they flew home from a road trip on the east coast. LeBron James and several other players seemed to be visibly affected by the news when they got off the plane.

“The Lakers in Los Angeles would like to thank you all for the tremendous support and condolences,” the Lakers organization said in a statement after the move was announced. “This is a very difficult time for all of us.”

The 16-time NBA champion provided bereavement counselors on Monday following the loss of Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was pretty close to Bryant and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was Bryant’s agent during his active career.

Dwight Howard is the only current Lakers player who played with Bryant for the franchise for one season in 2012-13, but the players all knew him. James and Bryant teamed up for the 2008 Olympic Games in the United States, and Anthony Davis played a replacement role for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Bryant had attended a handful of Lakers games with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in the past few years, who was also killed in the accident in Calabasas, California.

The NBA says the game between rivals from Los Angeles will be postponed later.

The Lakers’ next game is Friday night at home against Portland.

The Lakers top the Western Conference ranking and have the NBA’s second-best record at 36-10. After the Lakers traded for Davis and matched him with James in the off-season, it’s almost certain that they’ll end their drought in franchise record playoffs after six seasons.

Bryant won five championships and reached seven NBA finals in his two decades with the Lakers. He retired as the third leading scorer in NBA history and held the brand until James overtook him in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

