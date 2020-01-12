advertisement

OKLAHOMA CITY – LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed the Lakers game against Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James had a cold in his chest. The team officially said he had flu-like symptoms.

James has an average of 25.4 points, 10.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds and has helped the Lakers to set the best record in the Western Conference. He played on Friday night and had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Dallas Mavericks. Vogel said the performance was particularly impressive because James had to struggle with breathing throughout.

Davis, who leads the Lakers with 27.1 points per game, missed his second game in a row with a Gluteus Maximus bruise.

Danny Green also had a sore right hip. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo started and Kyle Kuzma had his third start of the season.

The Short-Handed Lakers faced a Thunder team that won 11 of 13 games and threw the Houston Rockets on Thursday evening.

