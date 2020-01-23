advertisement

NEW YORK – From the moment she combined a summer business on the same squad, NBA observers expected LeBron James and Anthony Davis to be a duo to be respected and feared – now they’re starting together at the All-Star -Game.

The league announced Thursday evening that James and Davis would be two of the Western Conference strikers after both men (regardless of the conference) were among the top four in the fan poll. As the best duo of the first Lakers (35-9), James and Davis have taken the NBA by storm with an average of 51.7 points, 16.7 rebounds and 14 assists.

The other western starters selected by a combination of fans, media and players were James Harden from Houston, Luka Doncic from Dallas and Kawhi Leonard from the Clippers. The eastern starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo from Milwaukee, Joel Embiid from Philadelphia, Kemba Walker from Boston, Pascal Siakam from Toronto and Trae Young from Atlanta.

James extended his own league record with his 16th consecutive All Star game appearance. Davis is an all-star for the seventh year in a row.

Because of the leadership of the fan election, James becomes team captain for the third year in a row. Reserves will be announced on January 30, and the captains (Antetokounmpo is the other) will select the teams on February 6.

Other Lakers favorites, Alex Caruso and Dwight Howard, failed to kick off. The reserves are selected by the NBA trainers.

