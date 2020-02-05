advertisement

LOS ANGELES – The trading deadline is approaching, which means one thing in Lakerland: Kyle Kuzma rumors are heating up.

It’s been the kind of Kuzma’s career since he became a professional. Forever a trading chip in the back room, imaginary scenarios as amateur managing directors form the title team of their dreams.

“Kobe always said to me,” If they don’t talk about you, you should be worried, “said Kuzma on Tuesday evening.” And I’m talking about the city. ”

There is a catch to this thought: what if Kuzma belongs to this?

It was, as everyone involved will admit, a rocky start to Kuzma’s third season. It was not so much about skill as fitness. Kuzma’s minutes have dropped to just 25 per game, and its efficiency in these stints has largely dropped from a second-year outbreak. Injuries hampered his attempts to improve rhythm – he missed a foot injury the entire pre-season and then missed five games to recover from an ankle sprain.

But the last three games, in which Kuzma played as vigorously as everyone else on the floor, have caught everyone’s attention in the Lakers’ locker room. It triggered as much approval as Anthony Davis said, “Whatever he has done in the past few games, we will need it for the rest of the year.”

The change, Kuzma said, has a lot to do with Kobe Bryant’s death, whom he worshiped as a child and who became the mentor when he joined the Lakers.

“Everyone’s talking about the Mamba mentality of being a malicious scorer and scoring goals, but that’s not even what it is,” he said Tuesday night. “This mentality is to be persistent, to play with the heart and to be relentless at all times. Obviously, it is a little more difficult to find your way around the scoring, but I can play hard against any ball in defense and rebound and just try to play to win. And I think this past week was good for me to do a few things and see where my balls are. ”

This is a zen spot for the 24-year-old on the eve of Thursday afternoon close when the Lakers (38-11) are either swinging to improve their list or to knock. Last year, the Lakers made two trades on the sidelines in the hope of getting more shots, but the moves ultimately didn’t push them into the off-season. This year they are sitting pretty far up in the west, albeit with some obvious holes, but with much less trading capital than last year.

The Lakers’ most obvious chip is Kuzma, who is still relatively young among NBA observers, but is divided. Is he a successful scorer who does not have a structure? Or is it a helpful contribution to a bonafid candidate?

The recent section has brought him closer to the latter category, so the Lakers have to worry when teams call to ask for him.

“I think Kuz is a guy who plays hard. Do you know what i mean? Said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “That’s one of the things I noticed when I saw him on tape this summer. His engine. It’s one of the things I loved about him. How hard he plays and who we want to be. A team, that plays harder every night than our opponent. ”

There are indications that Kuzma plays a defined role: he plays in the Lakers’ four best five-man formations, which have played at least 40 minutes this season, each with a net score of better than plus 15.

There is at least one very specific barrier to trading kuzma: his salary. Kuzma’s contract, which was only $ 1.9 million this season, would most likely need to be added to other contracts on the team to account for 75% of rumored trading targets like Marcus Morris ($ 15 million) or Derrick Rose (7.3 Million US dollars). Sending multiple players for one can result in more holes in the list of Lakers than it consumes.

Kuzma’s contract is also under the team’s control for another four seasons, provided the Lakers make him an extension offer this summer or keep him in 2021 with limited freedom of choice. His contract is one of the few contracts (with Talen Horton-Tucker) that the Lakers can sign over the long term if they so choose.

There is also a strong team chemistry factor that has only been strengthened in the past week as the team went through the mutual trauma of Bryant’s death that they had encountered on their overland flight from Philadelphia. They have shown solidarity in the past week and a half.

While General Manager Rob Pelinka takes many other factors into account in his ambitions to make the Lakers a title in June, one of them has to maintain buoyancy in the locker room and wonder if an outsider can fit into a group with such a group have had an experience as unique and dangerous as Bryant’s death.

Again, this is not new territory for Kuzma, who admitted last year that trade talks had been held with him. He first experienced this feeling of instability when Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson, teammates during his novice year, were swapped in the off-season. The idea that everyone can walk at any time has been hammered into his psyche ever since.

“I think my first two years in the league were pretty difficult because you move into a place and you think it will be forever and you see people coming and going,” he said. “You never really know where you will be, and obviously the first two years have been difficult because I was new to it, but I am used to it now, I understand the business and therefore I have to take care of it. It is also like a business , ”

The way Kuzma has dealt with it lately is “playing to the point of exhaustion”. He realized that his best role as an energy player could be from the bank instead of relying on his goal to lift all the boats. His attitude lately: “I am traded, I am traded. No matter. I will still play basketball. I will still play the game that I love. I’m still getting paid. ”

Embedded in this, however, is the desire to remain, to find his role in the one franchise in which he was previously. To fight a championship – maybe even to win. And on his last run, the case was more compelling than ever.

“Whether he shoots well or not, he makes an impression,” said Danny Green. “That is all he can do and regardless of what happened and at the end of the day he will live with it. But he played great basketball for us and he trained energetically great. I don’t think he will must be worried about the rumors. ”

